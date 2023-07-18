Arsenal should have a dream midfield next season – but only if Partey stays?

Arteta decided to bolster his midfield this summer, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice have already been signed, and there’s talk of another midfielder joining.

So, what’s your opinion of your best Arsenal midfield setup for next season? I know you are probably convinced that Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard are the way forward for Arsenal, but do you think that is our best possible line-up?

Recently, I saw a tweet from Darren Bent about his dream Arsenal midfield next season, and I was like, Why can’t it be so? Bent suggests that Arteta “unleash” a Thomas Partey (rumoured to leave), Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard midfield, which he feels could be the real deal.

“I’d keep Thomas Partey,” Bent tweeted about reports Partey had agreed terms on a move to Saudi Arabia.

Bent added: “Partey, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, that’s a serious midfield combination — gives Rice more of a license to go forward.”

Should Mikel Arteta go the Bent way? But doing so may mean a lot of things. It could mean Partey stays, and another midfielder does not need to be signed.

It may mean Havertz is overlooked for the midfield role we all know he is to be given. But it may also mean Arteta is ready to rotate his midfield occasionally to ease Havertz into the team.

Anyway, is there a chance that Partey stays, and if he stays, what’s your strongest Arsenal midfield set up?

