Arsenal should have no fears ahead of our visit to Man City next week – Our record is amazing

Arsenal have just picked up from where they left last season. To close out the 2023-24 season, the Gunners won their last five league games; they were in line to win their first league title in 20 years; however, City’s failure to drop points saw them fail to win the league by two points.

Arsenal’s league title loss last season was due to bad luck, not the squad’s quality.

Enter 2024-25…

Added to last season, Arsenal are unbeaten their last 11 games, but more importantly, they are unbeaten in their last 11 AWAY games as well.

Fuelled by last season’s disappointments, the North Londoners have started off brightly. So far, they have done so well. 3 points against Wolves. 3 points against Villa.1 point against Brighton. 3 points against Tottenham.

Apart from what happened at the Brighton game – the controversial Declan Rice Red Card, and the struggles to bury their chances. A Gooner ought to be pleased with how we’ve done for the first 4 games of the season. If the Gunners were trying to find their rhythm and momentum, they surely have.

There are 34 more to go; we just need the boys in red and white to try to be consistent and hopefully pick up those 34 wins.

If without Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, and Declan Rice we can get a result versus Tottenham, then there’s nothing to worry about this Arsenal team. This season should demonstrate to the doubters of our Gunners quality that they have the winning mentality that many pundits suggested the team lacked.

Sam P