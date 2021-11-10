Arsenal should join PL rivals in eyeing 27 year-old Chelsea star (Opinion)

Newcastle and Leeds are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Chelsea’s Ross Barkley in January, and I believe Arsenal should join in.
The Gunners are set to lose both Mo Elneny and Thomas Partey to the AFCON in the new year, and are naturally being linked with signing a new midfielder as cover.
While we are being linked with a number of names at present, one who should be on our radar is Barkley.
The midfielder has started just 28 PL matches for the Blues since joining back in 2017, with just 126 minutes (according to Soccerway) in the league this term, and would surely be open to an exit.
TeamTalk claims that the player himself believes that he still has a chance to make the England squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar if he could find a club to play regularly at, with Everton, Leeds and Newcastle all interested.
I can’t help but believe that we would have the advantage over any of those if we could offer a fair shot at staking a claim for regular playing time, and he could see an opportunity for himself with both Elneny and Partey missing some weeks due to their international obligations.
Barkley would not only provide as cover at central midfield however, with the ability to play in a more advanced role also should Arsenal look to return to a 4-2-3-1 at some point in the future.
Do you think Ross Barkley would add to our squad?
Patrick
Nonsense.
I thank the heavens we are not in charge of transfer dealings.
Doing proper rebuild, we need more competition in the Midfield, so what do you advice we do?
Go get a 27 years old reject that won’t even walk into Leicester’s team.
While you’re at it, how about we sign Zappacosta for backup RB?
Oh, also throw in some more poor average players
Agree Eddie, Ross Barkeley doesn’t fit the profile of midfielder Arsenal needs.
After a number of years of seemingly no transfer strategy, Edu and Arteta have stumbled on something that seems to be working – under 24, unfinished, good character players with bags of potential. None of those descriptors come to mind when I think of Barkley.
The only time Arsenal should break that mould is for someone who is going to put us overt the top. Barkley won’t do that.
We don’t need another CAM and we haven’t even promoted Hutchinson/ Salah-Eddine/ Flores. Better save the budget for a new CF
What a great signing that would be….. in 2013.
I think calling him a “Chelsea Star” is more than a bit of a stretch.
A “star” who has played 38 games in the last 4 years.
And as far as needing cover for Elneny(?) and Partey, we did ok without them recently!
The current transfer strategy seems to be clicking, so Arteta and Edu should continue, full speed ahead. With this year’s experience, bring in a couple more young players as backup that have shown character and potential.
If we make European football, they could play early rounds, and we have Saliba returning as backup CB, and Holding makes 4.
AMN can compete with Partey and Sambi for deep midfield/DM, and we have ESR and Odegaard as possible 10’s.
A top Striker is the priority, and maybe another winger or two; perhaps players versatile enough to play anywhere along the front 3.
Hopefully in the Summer we only need 3 or 4 additions if we make European football.
A big ticket striker, and then a few backups should see us through. The occasional key piece if necessary, but currently we are in a good place rebuilding.
