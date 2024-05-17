Arsenal should make a bold move for this out-of-favour Man United misfit this summer

Would you buy Jadon Sancho in the summer?

The summer transfer window is edging closer and closer and like every single summer, there’s rumours circulating every day around who and where everyone will end up come the new season. With Arsenal looking set to spend big again and bolster our squad, we need to be smart about who we bring in, but Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho could be a cheap option for the gunners in the transfer window.

Sancho is currently playing for Dortmund in Germany on loan, (the club he originally was sold by to Manchester United for almost £80 Million) after having a disagreement with United’s Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag that saw Sancho exiled for the United first team for almost the whole first 6 months of the season, before United and Sancho both decided that it was best for Sancho to go on loan and hopefully find the form he was in the last time he played for Dortmund.

Since going on loan, he’s been in great form. It took him a few games to really get going again and that’s expected when you’re not playing first team football, but since then he’s looked back to his old self and has managed to help Dortmund reach the Champions League final in what could be a massive clash for the Englishmen.

There’s no doubt Sancho is a skilful player, he was one of the most sought out after wingers when he played for Dortmund and had a promising career in an England shirt ahead of him. But since going to United, he’s had the life sucked out of him and has never really been able to get going in a United shirt. Since being back at Dortmund he’s looked great and United look set to sell and try make a bit of money back for the 24-year-old.

So should Arsenal go in for him? If cheap enough then I don’t see why not. I think Sancho would work well under a manager like Arteta and would fit in perfectly in the squad. His talent is undeniable but his attitude is a worry, it’s not the first time he’s had discipline issues, but it seems like in the right environment, with the right people around him, he thrives and although he hasn’t been able to set the league on fire at United, that’s not to say he wouldn’t at Arsenal.

Of course, it’s a bit of a risk, he has a track record and we can’t afford to have any bad energy in our dressing room, but if we could nab a player like Sancho for under £50M, I think we would be stupid not to go for it.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

