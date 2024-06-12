Should Arsenal make a cheeky bid for this Bayern Munich striker

The fact that Benjamin Sesko turned down a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join Arsenal is interesting.Arsenal undoubtedly must have a backup plan in place. In fact, Sesko was unlikely to have been Arsenal’s first choice because they didn’t put an effort into his swoop; they ended up just letting things play out on their own terms.

The attraction must have been mutual, but probably Arteta and Edu didn’t see him as a “must-have” and eventually opted to proceed in a different way.That being said, why don’t we explore the possibility of recruiting Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel? Bayern has reportedly listed six players for sale. Though Tel is not on the list, the German side having such a list indicates that they are desperate to sell before they can buy.

Because of their desire to sell, I believe Arsenal cannot take advantage of Bayern; instead, they should make an attractive offer and, who knows, cash in on the young striker. With Havertz slated to spearhead Arsenal’s attack next season, the youthful striker is likely the ideal candidate for a lone forward signing this summer, serving as a striker and left winger.

Those who have watched Tel feel he has a lot of potential. In 30 league games (six of which were starts) for Bayern, he scored seven goals and assisted five times. The 19-year-old’s ball-striking is among the greatest in Europe, with shots that are incredibly clean, precise, and powerful. In addition to his excellent technique, he can strike the ball with both feet, which is a significant skill for a forward like Tel.

That said, Mathys Tel is a rough diamond, and I am confident that Mikel Arteta has what it takes to polish him. The CIES Observatory values the Bayern star at approximately £51 million. I suppose that should give Arsenal an indication of what to offer the striker.

What do you think?

Darren N

