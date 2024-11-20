Arsenal should make a move for this Real Madrid midfielder who we rejected at 16 years old

There’s an expectation for Thomas Partey and Jorginho to leave Arsenal next year. That plus the departures of Mohammed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Fabio Vieira last summer saw them not adequately replaced leaves Arsenal with no choice…

In 2025, the Arsenal midfield could do with a freshening, and some quality reinforcements need to come through for a revamped Arsenal engine room as Mikel Arteta’s project continues to soar. I believe Arsenal should target Federico Valverde among the midfielders available.

Why Valverde? The Uruguay international appears to be a player who would not turn down a move to Arsenal, based on his recent admission regarding the club. The Real Madrid midfielder has opened up about going on trials at Arsenal and hoping that they will sign him and help him accomplish his European dream. He admits he envisaged himself making it at the North London club, though in the end he couldn’t persuade them to sign him. That said, he was fortunate that Real Madrid took a chance on him.

“I was 16. I said: ‘That’s it. This is my club. I’m going to grow here. In Uruguay, the Premier League was watched a lot. I imagined a future there,” revealed Valverde, who decided to join Arsenal before being turned down by the club.

In Madrid he found his mojo; he’s impressed pulling the strings of their attack. However, with Real Madrid’s desire to buy the best players, such as Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham, as well as the return of Breham Diaz, he is gradually losing his starting role. With desires to be a key player somewhere else, rather than being cast aside and forced to play on the right flank, where he gets chastised for not being at his best, I don’t see why he won’t entertain a move elsewhere.

Given his admission of his high regard for Arsenal, wouldn’t he be tempted to join us if we made a move for him? Who knows? He could even put in a transfer request to ensure the swoop goes through.

Peter Rix

