Should Arsenal make this England international striker our Number One target this summer?

Everyone in the world right now must be aware that Arsenal are desperately looking for a World Class striker to join Arteta’s project next season, and it totally makes sense to sign a hitman that is fully experienced in the Premier League and has even played alongside Bukayo Saka in the England team.

Step forward Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, who scored his second goal for England in last week’s 3-0 win over the Ivory Coast. The Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate praised the Devon-born hitman after the game when he said: What you know with Ollie is that he is going to work defenders and is going to press people really well,”

“It gives us a different profile to Harry (Kane) and Tammy (Abraham), so he will be pleased with his week’s work.”

That recommendation sounds like Watkins has the exact profile that Arteta is looking for to complete our attacking line-up, and with 67 goals in 196 apearances with Brentford and Aston Villa he also knows how to find the back of the net.

26 years old isn’t too old to join Arteta’s revolution, but his experience and ability would be an excellent addition to our starting XI when Lacazette and Nketiah leave the Emirates this summer.

And not only that, but he is very keen to join Arsenal, as he and his family have always supported the club. After he scored twice against us at The Emirates last November, Watkins told TalkSport: “I’m not sure my granddad or uncle Baz are going to be too happy! They are Arsenal fans and I am an Arsenal fan myself – but I’m buzzing. I am sure they will love it really. I am over the moon.”

So I am certain Ollie would jump at the chance to join us if Arteta and Edu work their magic in the summer.

Who else thinks that Watkins would be perfect for Arsenal?