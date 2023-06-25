Better than Mesut Ozil – Arsenal should go all out for young Turkish star at just €20m

10 reason why Arda Güler would be an excellent addition this summer

Arda Güler has been touted to make a switch to one of the biggest clubs in the world, after his outstanding performances in the Turkish League. He is reportedly being monitored by the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Man Utd, Arsenal, PSG and many more.

🗣 Mesüt Özil: "Is there a number 10 better than me? I can think of a name, I have a bother that I believe in him, may God protect him – his name is Arda Güler." @marca #rmalive pic.twitter.com/MRAI1d3UUY — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 22, 2023

We take a look into why the Gunners should be all over him, as soon as possible, to beat competition which is only going to increase.

Technical Quality | Güler’s exceptional technique and ball control makes him a valuable asset in Arsenal’s possession-based style of play. He can orchestrate the attacking actions, select passes, and progress the ball effectively.

Excl: Liverpool are in the race to sign Arda Guler. Release clause ONLY €17.5m (£15m). Many clubs are interested (Newcastle, Ajax, Milan, Napoli, Manchester United, and Arsenal) so it is up to the player. #LFC pic.twitter.com/uCnJvK81Ms — … (@BigMacA10) June 21, 2023

Vision and Creativity | With his great vision and ability to filter killer passes, Güler can unlock defenses and create scoring opportunities for his teammates. He excels at finding dangerous spaces between the lines. I can only imagine the threat Arsenal can have on the right hand side of the pitch, with Bukayo Saka, Guler and an overlapping/inverted right-back.

Versatility | Güler’s ability to play as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder, or winger provides tactical flexibility for Arsenal. He can adapt to different positions and contribute effectively in multiple roles. That can help Mikel Arteta massively, as he would look to chop and change his squad multiple times to keep it fresh.

Dribbling and Unbalancing Defenders | Güler’s dribbling skills, combined with his low center of gravity and quick direction shifts, makes him a challenging player to defend against. He can create mismatches and break down opponents in 1v1 situations.

Arda Guler is some talent pic.twitter.com/ssU6NV4ey5 — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) June 22, 2023

Crossing and Set-Pieces | The young midfielder’s excellent ball striking ability and delivery from set-pieces would provide Arsenal with an additional dimension in their attacking play. His accurate crosses and quality deliveries can create scoring opportunities for the team.

Goal Threat | The 18-year-old’s shooting ability, both from range and in the box, adds a goal threat from midfield. He can contribute with timely goals and increase Arsenal’s attacking options. It will also help in reducing the burden on the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

Combinative Style | Güler’s preference for a combinative style of play aligns well with Arsenal’s emphasis on intricate passing and movement. He would enhance the team’s ability to build cohesive attacking patterns.

Potential for Development | At the age of 18, Güler has significant room for development and improvement. Joining Arsenal would provide him with the infrastructure and resources to further refine his skills and reach his full potential.

If you don’t already know Arda Guler (2005), you’re going to hear a lot about him over the next few years. A special first international goal for the Turkish teenager vs Wales.#NXGN pic.twitter.com/eUDcJUBh6O — Tom Maston (@TomMaston) June 19, 2023

Club culture | Moving to a club like Arsenal would allow Güler to gain European experience while continuing his development. With players of similar age, he can be part of something cohesive, which can last for years.

Long-Term Investment | Acquiring the exciting talent at a young age would be a long-term investment for Arsenal. As he continues to develop physically and tactically, he has the potential to become a top player in the future, serving the club for years to come.

Do you think Arsenal should be all over him this summer? Drop down your thoughts in the comments section below!

Writer – Yash Bisht