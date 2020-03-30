Arsenal should move for five free agents from Euro giants

This week, A number of players are set to enter the final three months of their contracts, and we have hand-picked the ones that we think Arsenal could and should be looking at.

The first two are currently plying their trade at full-back for Paris Saint-Germain in Layvin Kurzawa and Thomas Meunier. They play on either side of the defence, at the ages of 27 and 28 respectively, and both look destined to quit the club having had to share first-team responsibilities this term. Sead Kolasinac and Ashley Maitland-Niles have both had their futures at the club questioned this term, and Bukayo Saka would much prefer to return to the wing, and either PSG full-back would be a great option, although Kurzawa isn’t known best for his discipline, and one that former Gunner Grimandi has advised against.

Another PSG star makes the list also, but his signing is only suggested if the club is actually resigned to losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer. Edinson Cavani is ready to leave the French giants having lost his place in the team to Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, but at 33 is only a temporary solution to the goal-deficit that Aubameyang would leave us with.

Another option to Cavani comes in the shape of Dries Mertens, who is only three months the younger of the former, and would also pose as a short-term option. The Belgian international has been on a bit of a downturn this season, but has been played less often also, but the experience he could bring could help to counter the loss of PEA.

The last name to make the list comes from Borussia Dortmund, with Mario Götze the last but not least to be added to the list. The German international has lost his first-team role in the Bundesliga this term, but at 27 should still have his best years ahead of him. We have been linked with his signature in previous years, much like most of this list, but he is my pick of the bunch.

Does Cavani’s amazing goal record deserve to put him top of the pile? Would Götze command a first-team role at Arsenal? Would Meunier or Kurzawa fit in well in north London?

Patrick