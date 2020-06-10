Arsenal should move to beat Celtic to wonderkid defender

Celtic are believed to be closing in on a deal to sign young left-back Aaron Hickey, but he already has the talent to make it in the Premier League.

Today is young Hickey’s birthday, where he has just turned 18 years-old, and is already attracting interest from across the continent with Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Celtic all credited with an interest.

It is the Scottish champions who are believed to be closing on a deal for the young Hearts defender however, but until a deal is signed, the left-back is fair game for those interested.

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is supposedly of interest to Leicester City this summer, with former Celtic manager keen on a reunion with his former defender, and this could be an opportunity to bring in an amazing young talent into our side, while increasing our transfer budget, which is expected to be slim following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hickey is entering into the final 12 months of his playing deal this month, which will surely see him become available for a minimal fee.

The wonderkid has started 22 of his sides 30 league matches this term, but opened most eyes to his eyes when taking on Celtic in the cup final in only his third senior appearance in 2019, and he more than held his own at the age of 17.

Those following his progress have no doubts about his ability to earn himself a move to a bigger club in the coming years, but with this summer expected to be one with clubs looking at bargains, there may not be a better bargain that Hickey.

Should Aaron Hickey come to the Premier League this summer? Should he build his name with Celtic before making the jump to the English divisions?

Patrick