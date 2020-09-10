Arsenal should not be ruled out of Premier League title race completely

If you ask most football pundits who will win the Premier League title it is an almost certainty that most, if not all of them, will plump for either Liverpool or Man City.

Some may opine that Arsenal will finish top-four but I doubt there will be any that will name the Gunners as potential title winners, especially when Arsenal are currently sitting at 33/1 with the bookies.

But football is never that straight forward, almost every season there is a surprise package, last season it was Leicester City and to some extent Sheffield United, the season before it was Tottenham reaching the Champions League final and we all remember the Foxes winning the Premier League.

Is it unlikely that Arsenal will win the title? Of course it is, but to rule them out completely is a bit strong as well.

Liverpool clearly fell away a little at the end of the season and was not inspiring against Arsenal in the Community Shield, now that they have won everything will they have the same drive and ambition?

Man City look a shadow of the team they were two seasons ago and there is no guarantee their new acquisitions will be a success, just look at how many games they lost last season.

Chelsea has brought in new players, but they have yet to prove themselves in the Premier League and questions remain over Frank Lampard.

Man Utd still look a team that is missing a few players and their forward line is not exactly formidable, and there are doubts that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has what it takes to turn them into title contenders.

Tottenham are a mile away from being the team they were that failed to compete for the title, not many teams can finish third in a two-horse race but they did.

Arsenal have bought sensibly and it can be argued they were the in-form team when the season wound down, they beat Liverpool, they beat Chelsea, they beat Man City and lifted the FA Cup and football is all about momentum and right now, Mikel Arteta’s men have it.

Liverpool and Man City are favourites, and rightfully so, and they will definitely be in the race and I am sure that Chelsea and Man Utd will have something to say as well but to just disregard Arsenal is to ignore what Arteta has done with the team since he took charge and how much they have improved under his management.