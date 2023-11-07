Arsenal should not risk bringing Jesus back before he’s recovered fully

Mikel Arteta hasn’t had the luxury of constantly playing his best attack this season due to injuries. I’m assuming you’ll agree that Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Bukayo Saka form Arsenal’s strongest attack with a fully fit squad.

The three ran riot in the last game they played against Sevilla. Gabriel Jesus did what he does best: he caused havoc in the opponent’s defense. In that game, he set up Gabriel Martinelli’s goal before scoring in the second half to seal the 2-1 victory. While Jesus and Martinelli were producing in front of goal, Bukayo Saka was also dangerous on the right wing. Many would have thought that Arsenal could keep its attacking trio that way for the games after their UCL victory against Sevilla, but Jesus picked up an injury.

After the match against Sevilla, Arsenal faced Sheffield United, and Eddie Nketiah was recalled to the starting lineup. The Hale End graduate shone with a hat trick in the 5-0 victory. After that overwhelming win, the Gooners believed Jesus had been capably replaced, but that didn’t seem the same in the two subsequent losses to West Ham (3-1) and Newcastle (1-0), where Nketiah simply couldn’t be felt.

So, when will Jesus return, one would wonder? According to the Mail, the striker is close to a return but Arteta may feel it is best to be careful with his reintroduction to the team, although it appears that Brazil are keen for him to join them for the international break which begins after the Gunners face Burnley this weekend.

Although it looks like we are missing Jesus it may be risky to bring him back too early, and wwe will have to rely on Eddie Nketiah for the Sevilla game once again, and probably Burnley as well.

Daniel O

———————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…