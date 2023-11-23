Arsenal should not send Fabio Vieira on loan – We need him

Should Mikel Arteta allow Fabio Vieira to leave Arsenal during the winter transfer window? No, even if it may seem like a reasonable thing to do, given that it might provide Vieira with guaranteed game time and free up space for Arteta to sign new players.

So why am I opposed to Vieira leaving? I’m sure you’ll agree that of Arsenal’s fringe players, Vieira has had the most impact. In Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Fulham, he came on as a 56th-minute substitute and won a penalty for Saka to score, as well as assisting Nketiah’s goal.

In the following game, in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Manchester United, he also came on as a substitute and ended up assisting Gabriel Jesus’ last-minute goal (Arsenal’s third goal of the game).

Those two incidents demonstrated how influential the ex-Porto player can be. He may not have played as often as expected following that, but he has still made significant contributions for Arsenal. Some argue that his red card against Burnley reduces his chances of being seen as realiable, but the fact that he was given a chance to play for the Arsenal U-21s against Reading in the EFL Trophy (days after his sending off against Burnley) suggests Arteta wants him to get more game time and build his fitness for when he becomes available for Arsenal’s PL fixtures.

Mikel Arteta on Vieira’s resurgence: “That was my fault – I said many times that I haven’t played him enough. We see everyday the talent that he’s got & what he can bring to the team & I was really happy with the performance at the weekend.” #afc pic.twitter.com/lNbC6dVUZF — afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 19, 2023

Vieira is undeniably more influential than Havertz and Smith-Rowe. With a busy calendar that includes games in the FA Cup, the Champions League, and the Premier League, Arsenal requires all of its top players. Certainly, Vieira is talented; he can be crucial in Arsenal’s second half of this season.

Daniel O

