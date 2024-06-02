Why Arsenal should not turn down the opportunity to sign Marcus Rashford

Despite the emphasis on strengthening the Arsenal right wing to alleviate Saka’s workload, the Arsenal left wing might also benefit from fresh talent. Last season, Gabriel Martinelli’s performance wasn’t as quality as we expected, though we’ve already touched on the reasons for his struggles and how to rediscover his form.
With Martinelli struggling, Leandro Trossard stepped up, but it was evident that, while the Belgium was decent, he wasn’t as pacey as Martinelli is on the left side. Trossard is excellent in the box, with superb movement and an eye for goal, but Martinelli’s pace from the left side is lacking when he plays, leading some to insinuate that something is still missing from Arsenal’s left-side assault.
That said, what if I told you Mikel Arteta already knows the solution for his left wing? The other day, rumours surfaced suggesting that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had discussed a potential move to Arsenal with Manchester United star Marcus Rashford over a move to the Emirates.
If we can agree on something, Rashford’s style and Martinelli’s are similar. The Englishman, like the Brazilian Gunner, is quick, can easily take on defenders on his best day, and has a keen eye for goal. The Manchester United forward is, for sure, one player capable of providing the services that Arsenal’s left wing was lacking this season.
If he is an option, he may be the ideal competitor for Martinelli’s starting spot. The 26-year-old could push Arteta’s left winger to his limits. In fact, based on his numbers over the last two seasons compared to Martinelli, one could argue that he could be an upgrade to Arsenal’s attack.
As contentious as a Rashford move could be with Trossard available, his swoop may be prudent if he is willing to embrace the Arteta style. Trossard is already 30 years old, and he is not getting any younger; he will soon no longer be the type of player on whom the Arsenal squad can rely.
So, if the opportunity to sign Rashford exists, let’s take it.
Peter Rix
No chance.
Not that I don’t think Rashford is a good player, he is far to hot and cold for my liking. Also, he is nowhere near the work rate that Martinelli goes through when he plays.
Mark my words, Martinelli is destined to be a balon dor winner and in a few years will be performing at his full potential, if he can stay injury free. I just hope it is at Arsenal.
His form is all over the place, a 80m transfer fee and 400k/week salary is not worth to get 2 good years at best out of 5 year contract
That says it all
I see your points but NO ONE will pay that kind of fee for him. And Rashford nor Sancho are in position to demand 300k week salaries. And United probably do want to get rid of them.
I trust MA. I think we overpaid for Havertz given the circumstances but he played really well when slotted as striker.
So if MA trusts and wants Rashford or Sancho, go for it but DONT GET CAUGHT PANTS PULLED DOWN by desperate United.
Even those 2 good years are highly unlikely. For that 400k Man utd got 37 goals and 19 assists in 4 years. Man utd are paying 20 million a year for 9 goals and 4 assists.
Extraordinarily overrated player. 83 goals in his entire senior career.
Just to add another “No” vote.
Buy right winger, not left winger. Bakayoko back up for Saka.
Mean buy Bakayoko
Buying from our rivals has not been in our favour, don’t touch him, he’s utd´s problem
there are a lot repeat threads on JA at the moment
Rashford is PL proven 30 goal a season player, simply no other player available who has that under their belt
can play anywhere across the front three, best on the left which is where we were weakest last season
it is all about his mentality and commitment to turn his career around
he knows Man U pay way over the market and not realistic elsewhere, if he prioritises £400k over his career then tells us he is not for us
i would trust Edu to only buy if he is sure of commitment, and trust Arteta to do an Odegaard/Havertz and optimise his obvious talent – just the sort of thing Arteta might do to show he is a step above
lol when as Rashford scored 30 goals a season
7 goals 23/24
17 goals 22/23
4 goals 21/22
11 goals 20/21
I could go on but it doesn’t take genius to look up his stats in 2 mins .
“Rashford is PL proven 30 goal a season player, simply no other player available who has that under their belt”
Hmm…no wonder United is giving him a shiny new £500k p/w contract with a £30m signing on bonus and a £1bn release clause.
30 goals my a*se
Rashford is not worth the price or wages. Poster child of inconsistency.
Don’t waste our resources and bail out Utd by giving them money to better invest elsewhere.
Rashford would not replace anyone, but just be a very very expensive bench player.
We could get 2 players for his fee and wages. So many better options available, dontget mugged.
Too expensive
Ridiculous wages
Off field distractions
Questionable behaviour
But of course we’ve signed similar before!
And won trophies with them