Why Arsenal should not turn down the opportunity to sign Marcus Rashford

Despite the emphasis on strengthening the Arsenal right wing to alleviate Saka’s workload, the Arsenal left wing might also benefit from fresh talent. Last season, Gabriel Martinelli’s performance wasn’t as quality as we expected, though we’ve already touched on the reasons for his struggles and how to rediscover his form.

With Martinelli struggling, Leandro Trossard stepped up, but it was evident that, while the Belgium was decent, he wasn’t as pacey as Martinelli is on the left side. Trossard is excellent in the box, with superb movement and an eye for goal, but Martinelli’s pace from the left side is lacking when he plays, leading some to insinuate that something is still missing from Arsenal’s left-side assault.

That said, what if I told you Mikel Arteta already knows the solution for his left wing? The other day, rumours surfaced suggesting that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had discussed a potential move to Arsenal with Manchester United star Marcus Rashford over a move to the Emirates.

If we can agree on something, Rashford’s style and Martinelli’s are similar. The Englishman, like the Brazilian Gunner, is quick, can easily take on defenders on his best day, and has a keen eye for goal. The Manchester United forward is, for sure, one player capable of providing the services that Arsenal’s left wing was lacking this season.

If he is an option, he may be the ideal competitor for Martinelli’s starting spot. The 26-year-old could push Arteta’s left winger to his limits. In fact, based on his numbers over the last two seasons compared to Martinelli, one could argue that he could be an upgrade to Arsenal’s attack.

As contentious as a Rashford move could be with Trossard available, his swoop may be prudent if he is willing to embrace the Arteta style. Trossard is already 30 years old, and he is not getting any younger; he will soon no longer be the type of player on whom the Arsenal squad can rely.

So, if the opportunity to sign Rashford exists, let’s take it.

