Scouting for Arsenal: We should poach this top young striker from London rivals

Arsenal has enjoyed a strong start to the season, sitting third in the Premier League, one point behind champions Manchester City but tied with Liverpool, who are second.
The Gunners have performed admirably, but they might use some reinforcements in the winter transfer window. They could use fresh legs in attack to boost their goal-scoring and hopes of winning the Premier League.
There have been rumors that they will sign a striker in the summer, which is understandable given their defense and midfield being as strong as they ought to be.
Of course, elite strikers like Ivan Toney have been linked. However, I have learned of one promising prospect I’d like Arsenal to sign. His name is Callum Marshall.
Marshall, an 18-year-old star for West Ham’s U-21 team, is one low-cost but high-quality striker Mikel Arteta should consider. Why would I endorse an unproven prospect? Because I believe that if Mikel Arteta has envisioned his ideal striker, he can coach this youngster into being “that striker” over time.
Callum Marshall (18, 2004) has done it again as West Ham U21 blow Cheltenham away 0-4!!
Last 9 Games: (U21)
✅Sunderland ⚽️
✅Leeds ⚽️⚽️⚽️
✅Everton ⚽️
✅Celtic ⚽️⚽️
✅Bristol Rovers ⚽️⚽️
✅Southampton ⚽️⚽️🅰️
✅Man City ⚽️🅰️
✅Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️
✅Liverpool ⚽️⚽️
✅Cheltenham… pic.twitter.com/zzRSI9z5zs
— António Mango (@AntonioMango4) November 7, 2023
Marshall, in particular, is a raw talent who has been lighting up the Premier League 2 level with an astounding record of 13 goals and 2 assists in just 8 games (has 15 goals in all competitions). His outstanding form, particularly at such a young age, makes him an ideal prospect for Arsenal to sign and incorporate into their ever-expanding attacking squad with other developing stars like Martinelli, Reis Nelson, and Bukayo Saka.
The teenager’s current market value of €1 million, despite his status as an academy player, makes him an even more appealing prospect. Arsenal has a fantastic opportunity to jump in and capture his abilities before he gets professional, which might prove financially prudent. Investing in Marshall now could yield big benefits in terms of both on-field performance and prospective resale value. This striker has the potential to develop into a force.
In the fast-paced world of football transfers, grasping this opportunity could be critical for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s quest for long-term success.
Daniel O
“Why would I endorse an unproven prospect? Because I believe that if Mikel Arteta has envisioned his ideal striker, he can coach this youngster into being “that striker” over time”
If Arteta is so talented at coaching young strikers into stars, then explain what happened to Balogun who would have been the only academy player Arteta integrated into the first team since taking over in 2019
We are considering Ivan Toney as “Elite” now are we?
And regarding Callum Marshall, yes he could be a hot prospect for the future but we need someone who is gonna be able to compete in the Champions League this season and next, not in 4 seasons.
Well done Admin Pat, good article. I agree that we need good finds like Callum Marshall. He could be a future Alan Shearer plus he has a better under 21 record than Balogan and Nketiah. He is also a London lad, so travelling would not be a problem. We need world class potential young academy strikers and defenders for the future of Arsenal. We also may need to lean on Edu’s south American connections for potential world class academy talent if we can’t afford home domestic prices asked for young talent. // Saying that, will Arteta be the kind of manager to promote the academy players into the first team, some people will say he has and some will say he hasn’t yet. This needs to be a double edged sword of recruiting domestic and overseas potential world class talent as well as finding that ready made 20 goal a season tall strong TargetMan, that can create spaces, link up play, hold up the ball and also be a clinical Finnisher. It will be a hard find to get that ready made TargetMan, and it may cost Arsenal a player swap, plus a lot of cash to get this missing jigsaw piece we all know that Arsenal need right now. For the future though, Admin Pat is correct in that Arsenal should try and purchase this Local young striker.