Scouting for Arsenal: We should poach this top young striker from London rivals

Arsenal has enjoyed a strong start to the season, sitting third in the Premier League, one point behind champions Manchester City but tied with Liverpool, who are second.

The Gunners have performed admirably, but they might use some reinforcements in the winter transfer window. They could use fresh legs in attack to boost their goal-scoring and hopes of winning the Premier League.

There have been rumors that they will sign a striker in the summer, which is understandable given their defense and midfield being as strong as they ought to be.

Of course, elite strikers like Ivan Toney have been linked. However, I have learned of one promising prospect I’d like Arsenal to sign. His name is Callum Marshall.

Marshall, an 18-year-old star for West Ham’s U-21 team, is one low-cost but high-quality striker Mikel Arteta should consider. Why would I endorse an unproven prospect? Because I believe that if Mikel Arteta has envisioned his ideal striker, he can coach this youngster into being “that striker” over time.

Callum Marshall (18, 2004) has done it again as West Ham U21 blow Cheltenham away 0-4!! Last 9 Games: (U21)

✅Sunderland ⚽️

✅Leeds ⚽️⚽️⚽️

✅Everton ⚽️

✅Celtic ⚽️⚽️

✅Bristol Rovers ⚽️⚽️

✅Southampton ⚽️⚽️🅰️

✅Man City ⚽️🅰️

✅Middlesbrough ⚽️⚽️⚽️

✅Liverpool ⚽️⚽️

✅Cheltenham… pic.twitter.com/zzRSI9z5zs — António Mango (@AntonioMango4) November 7, 2023

Marshall, in particular, is a raw talent who has been lighting up the Premier League 2 level with an astounding record of 13 goals and 2 assists in just 8 games (has 15 goals in all competitions). His outstanding form, particularly at such a young age, makes him an ideal prospect for Arsenal to sign and incorporate into their ever-expanding attacking squad with other developing stars like Martinelli, Reis Nelson, and Bukayo Saka.

The teenager’s current market value of €1 million, despite his status as an academy player, makes him an even more appealing prospect. Arsenal has a fantastic opportunity to jump in and capture his abilities before he gets professional, which might prove financially prudent. Investing in Marshall now could yield big benefits in terms of both on-field performance and prospective resale value. This striker has the potential to develop into a force.

In the fast-paced world of football transfers, grasping this opportunity could be critical for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s quest for long-term success.

