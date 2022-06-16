Arsenal are linked with a number of forwards this summer, but rumours about Lautauro Martinez have gone quiet.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departures have left us desperately short in attack, and a replacement has to be our priority this summer.

While Gabriel Jesus is widely considered to be our main target, the situation at Inter Milan should be bringing more noise than it is.

Paulo Dybala is firnly expected to be joining on a free transfer from Juventus, while Romelu Lukaku looks destined to return from Chelsea also. This has to leave Lautauro questioning his role in the side, and considering their finances, you’d imagine that they’d be open to a big boost in funds.

Martinez has been on our radar for some time, and we seem to be testing the waters in regards to our attacking targets, but little is said currently about us trying to move for the Inter star.

Able to operate as the main forward or as a secondary, and with a very keen eye for goal, I believe him to be a little underrated, as I believe he would flourish in any team.

I think we should definitely make him the focal point of our attack and give him the freedom and responsibility that he deserves, and together we would reach the next level.

Is anyone else shocked that so little is being said about Lautauro?

Patrick

