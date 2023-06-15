Arsenal should pull out the stops to sign this Turkish wonderkid?

Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal, with reports suggesting that the 18-year-old could be available for a bargain price of £15 million.

Mikel Arteta’s side is in need of reinforcements in wide areas and midfield, making Guler an attractive prospect due to his versatility and young age.

Understand Turkish gem Arda Güler will be now available for just €17.5m fee net after taxes/solidarity 🇹🇷 …yes, just €17.5m for one of the biggest talents in Europe as release clause will be activated after playing 1500 minutes. Many top clubs, trying to convince the player. pic.twitter.com/Jj0EovYBfx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2023

Guler, who was born in Ankara, Turkey, started his youth career at Genclerbirligi before signing a professional contract with Fenerbahce in January 2021. He was given the coveted number 10 shirt at the start of the 2022-23 season, a significant honor in Fenerbahce’s history as it was worn by club legend Alex de Souza.

The young midfielder has already made 29 appearances for Fenerbahce, scoring three goals and providing an assist this season. His performances have caught the attention of fans and scouts alike, with one fan even displaying a banner calling him “The Turkish Messi” during a game against Galatasaray.

Guler’s contract with Fenerbahce runs until 2025, but he has a reported release clause of £15 million, which has attracted interest from several top clubs. Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain are other names which have been floated in the news circles.

With Guler’s impressive performances, potential, and affordable price tag, acquiring his services could be a smart move for any club looking to strengthen their squad. As the transfer window opens, Arsenal will likely be swift in their pursuit of new signings, and Guler could emerge as a promising addition to their ranks.

They could even sign him and loan him out to a Premier League side to get a more polished product at the end of next season. Whatever happens in the future, it would be exciting to sign one of the hottest young properties in Turkey at present.

Yash Bisht