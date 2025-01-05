Arsenal should seriously consider taking 20-year-old striker on loan

Arsenal is widely expected to make good use of this winter transfer window, as they aim to strengthen their squad for the challenging months ahead. The Gunners are keen to inject extra quality into their team, ensuring they remain competitive in the Premier League title race. With Liverpool currently leading by six points and possessing a game in hand, Mikel Arteta’s men must perform at their absolute best, consistently collecting wins in the hope of capitalising on any slip-ups by the Reds.

The attack appears to be the area most Arsenal fans hope will be bolstered. While Arteta’s offensive setup has shown promise, it has also underperformed on occasion. The recent injury to Bukayo Saka has further underscored the need for reinforcements. The big question on everyone’s mind is whether Arsenal will prioritise signing a winger or a striker during this window.

Recent transfer speculation suggests that Arsenal are focusing on a winger, with links to Real Sociedad’s Takefuso Kubo, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo. There is ongoing debate among fans and pundits over which of these players would best suit Arsenal’s needs.

Beyond the pursuit of a winger, the idea of securing a striker on loan could also make sense. While primary targets like Alexander Isak and Benjamin Šeško are unlikely to move midseason, Arsenal may still have options. According to The Boot Room, Brighton is reportedly considering allowing their young striker Evan Ferguson to leave on loan. Ferguson, once hailed as one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League, has seen his progress hampered by injuries. A temporary move could offer the 20-year-old a chance to reignite his career, and Arsenal are said to be one of the clubs interested.

Standing at 6’0″, Ferguson offers an intriguing package. He is described as a physical presence, adept in both aerial and ground duels, with excellent hold-up play, precise positioning, and an instinct for scoring. Adding a striker of his profile to the rotation alongside Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz could provide Arsenal with a potent and versatile attack, especially if paired with the addition of a new winger.

If Ferguson impresses during a loan spell, a permanent move might even be considered. Should he fall short, Arsenal could simply return him to Brighton at the end of the season. It feels like a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for the Gunners.

