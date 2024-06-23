Arsenal should snap up this 22 year-old Everton star quickly – It’s a no-brainer

If one thing is clear, it is that a fresh face will join Arsenal’s midfield. Whoever this newcomer is remains unknown, but he will be a player who elevates Arsenal to the next level. The Athletic recently announced that the North Londoners are prioritising midfield recruitment after failing to sign their top striker target, Benjamin Sesko.

Prioritising midfield recruitment clearly indicates a willingness to invest significant financial resources to bolster the position, but what if I told you they don’t have to spend a fortune to bolster their midfield? Given there’s a bargain swoop for someone who can take it to the next level, according to the Sun, Everton must complete sales by June 30th in order to be in line with the Premier League PSR.

A £30 million deal could seal Onana’s move to the Emirates Stadium. For that sum, Onana is undoubtedly a no-brainer, a transfer opportunity Arsenal cannot afford to pass up. Reports surfaced last week suggesting that Arsenal was considering signing him. The fact that he can play as an 8 or 6 adds another dimension to Arsenal’s engine room, since it gives Arteta all the joy to shuffle his midfield depending on the opponents.

Onana is just 22! How many 22-year-old midfielders around the world dominate games like he does? Yes, he has his flaws. However, he still has room for improvement; Arteta has the potential to make him one of the best 6/8s in the world.

