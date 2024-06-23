Arsenal should snap up this 22 year-old Everton star quickly – It’s a no-brainer

If one thing is clear, it is that a fresh face will join Arsenal’s midfield. Whoever this newcomer is remains unknown, but he will be a player who elevates Arsenal to the next level. The Athletic recently announced that the North Londoners are prioritising midfield recruitment after failing to sign their top striker target, Benjamin Sesko.
Prioritising midfield recruitment clearly indicates a willingness to invest significant financial resources to bolster the position, but what if I told you they don’t have to spend a fortune to bolster their midfield? Given there’s a bargain swoop for someone who can take it to the next level, according to the Sun, Everton must complete sales by June 30th in order to be in line with the Premier League PSR.
A £30 million deal could seal Onana’s move to the Emirates Stadium. For that sum, Onana is undoubtedly a no-brainer, a transfer opportunity Arsenal cannot afford to pass up. Reports surfaced last week suggesting that Arsenal was considering signing him. The fact that he can play as an 8 or 6 adds another dimension to Arsenal’s engine room, since it gives Arteta all the joy to shuffle his midfield depending on the opponents.
Onana is just 22! How many 22-year-old midfielders around the world dominate games like he does? Yes, he has his flaws. However, he still has room for improvement; Arteta has the potential to make him one of the best 6/8s in the world.
Darren N
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
We paid £35m for him. We’re not selling him for £30m.
Are you questioning the Sun as a source?
Jokes aside, he’ll for 60-70m if he leaves.
I believe that Arsena knows all that have been and being talked about on Amouduo Onana. And for Arsenal to sign him this summer.
Onana is reportedly a versatile defensive holding midfielder. And who can play as no.6or8 on the middle of the park. His being versatile should make Arteta to like him for signing, because he appears to like signing versatile players.
But sign the too expensive Cdmf this summer, they SHOULD therefore go for Onana signing this summer. Who could give the same defensive holding job as the renown and recognised Dmf will give them. But Onana could come at a cheap price for Arsenal to sign him. In comprising to the hefty sum of money that would have to dish out to sign the more recognised one.
Noooooooo!
I don’t think combining Rice with Onana is a great idea. As you’ve seen at the euros so far, Rice needs more of a progressive passer next to him and Onana isn’t that. Rice is more of a dribbler or a sideways passer. We need a replacement for Partey, someone who is an excellent passer and can play progressive passes. Someone like Frenkie/Zubimendi/Bruno
Until recently I have not been over enthused on Onana, but having watched him specifically over a period of 3 matches I can appreciate why a number of ex pros and some of the more intelligent pundits rate him highly.In tight situations he is surprisingly comfortable on the ball for such a big guy and he is a lot quicker in recovery that I had thought.In many ways he is similar to Rice and while ideally I would wish to recruit a left footed box to box midfielder such as Ruis of Spain, or for the longer term, young Wharton of Palace, I would not be averse to us recruiting the Everton midfielder for around 40/45m.