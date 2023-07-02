Arsenal should start making money from player sales for a change

Arteta has already made so much progress in assembling a strong Arsenal team that he can mount a strong PL title charge. Rice, Havertz, and Timber are reportedly guaranteed to join. Besides this, three players, like Saka, Martinelli, and Ramsdale, have signed new deals. Reiss Nelson and Saliba are also set to pen new deals this summer.

With the progress made on the ones staying to fight next season, it is time for Edu and Arteta to make some money with player sales.

There’s some money to be made from Nuno Tavares’s sale. West Ham and Galatasaray are, as per Ekrem Konur, keen on his deal. A bidding war for his services could benefit the Gunners.

Thomas Partey could also bring in some good money. He is attracting interest from Saudi Arabian and Serie A clubs; Juventus is frequently mentioned as his main Italian suitor.

Folarin Balogun already has a £35 million transfer price slapped on his head. He is heavily linked to an exit. Several PL clubs want him; Marseille in the French league is keen to get him on board and pair him with Alexis Sanchez.

Xhaka also, as per the latest reports, has a £20 million price tag slapped on his head. For the Swiss international, it is now upon Bayer Leverkusen to meet his asking price to complete his Bundesliga return.

Kieran Tierney could also move for the right price. Though at the moment, it is a mystery where he could go with Newcastle, and even Aston Villa seem to have cooled their interest in him.

The beauty of this summer transfer window is that as much as Arsenal is buying, they’re also capable of getting some returns from player sales….

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…