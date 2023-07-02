Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal should start making money from player sales for a change

Arteta has already made so much progress in assembling a strong Arsenal team that he can mount a strong PL title charge. Rice, Havertz, and Timber are reportedly guaranteed to join. Besides this, three players, like Saka, Martinelli, and Ramsdale, have signed new deals. Reiss Nelson and Saliba are also set to pen new deals this summer.

With the progress made on the ones staying to fight next season, it is time for Edu and Arteta to make some money with player sales.

There’s some money to be made from Nuno Tavares’s sale. West Ham and Galatasaray are, as per Ekrem Konur, keen on his deal. A bidding war for his services could benefit the Gunners.

Thomas Partey could also bring in some good money. He is attracting interest from Saudi Arabian and Serie A clubs; Juventus is frequently mentioned as his main Italian suitor.

Folarin Balogun already has a £35 million transfer price slapped on his head. He is heavily linked to an exit. Several PL clubs want him; Marseille in the French league is keen to get him on board and pair him with Alexis Sanchez.
Xhaka also, as per the latest reports, has a £20 million price tag slapped on his head. For the Swiss international, it is now upon Bayer Leverkusen to meet his asking price to complete his Bundesliga return.

Kieran Tierney could also move for the right price. Though at the moment, it is a mystery where he could go with Newcastle, and even Aston Villa seem to have cooled their interest in him.

The beauty of this summer transfer window is that as much as Arsenal is buying, they’re also capable of getting some returns from player sales….

Daniel O

More Stories / Latest News
A tribute to Cesc Fabregas on his retirement – Always a true Gooner
Arsenal’s Katie McCabe raring to go and captain Ireland in the Women’s World Cup
Could Kai Havertz be the next superstar that improves after leaving Chelsea – like Salah and De Bruyne

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

Posted by

Tags player sales

7 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Havartz on 330k a week if true then this is madness, and who ever gave that contract should be screened

    Reply

  2. Balogun – £50m
    Nketiah – £25m
    Partey – £25m
    Pepe – £20m
    Tavares – £20m
    Tierney – £40m
    Xhaka – £15m

    We could get around £200m or more from those sales. Losing two homegrown players means we’d have to sign at least a new one

    Reply

    2. gai, last season we had 10 players in our squad that counted as Home Grown.

      Hein
      White
      Saliba
      Holding
      Saka
      ESR
      Martinelli
      Nketiah
      Nelson

      So even if we lost Holding, Nketiah and Balogun, we are ok.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. Yes. If Holding, Nketiah, Balogun and Nelson leave, we’d need Rice to comply to the homegrown quota:

        Ramsdale
        Hein or Okonkwo
        White
        Saliba
        Saka
        Martinelli
        Smith-Rowe
        Rice

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  3. Balogun- £45 mill – AC Milan
    Tavarez- £10 mill – West Ham/ Marseilles
    Pepe – £25 Mill – Al-Nassar FC
    Lonkango-£15 Mill – Burnley
    Xhaka-£15 Mill – Leverkusen
    Holding £9Mill- Sheffield
    Mari £5-Mill-Monza
    Eddie- £5-West Ham

    Please note, we can make a minimum of £120 mill to afford us an out and out #9

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs