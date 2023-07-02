Arsenal should start making money from player sales for a change

Arteta has already made so much progress in assembling a strong Arsenal team that he can mount a strong PL title charge. Rice, Havertz, and Timber are reportedly guaranteed to join. Besides this, three players, like Saka, Martinelli, and Ramsdale, have signed new deals. Reiss Nelson and Saliba are also set to pen new deals this summer.
With the progress made on the ones staying to fight next season, it is time for Edu and Arteta to make some money with player sales.
There’s some money to be made from Nuno Tavares’s sale. West Ham and Galatasaray are, as per Ekrem Konur, keen on his deal. A bidding war for his services could benefit the Gunners.
Thomas Partey could also bring in some good money. He is attracting interest from Saudi Arabian and Serie A clubs; Juventus is frequently mentioned as his main Italian suitor.
Folarin Balogun already has a £35 million transfer price slapped on his head. He is heavily linked to an exit. Several PL clubs want him; Marseille in the French league is keen to get him on board and pair him with Alexis Sanchez.
Xhaka also, as per the latest reports, has a £20 million price tag slapped on his head. For the Swiss international, it is now upon Bayer Leverkusen to meet his asking price to complete his Bundesliga return.
Kieran Tierney could also move for the right price. Though at the moment, it is a mystery where he could go with Newcastle, and even Aston Villa seem to have cooled their interest in him.
The beauty of this summer transfer window is that as much as Arsenal is buying, they’re also capable of getting some returns from player sales….
Havartz on 330k a week if true then this is madness, and who ever gave that contract should be screened
Balogun – £50m
Nketiah – £25m
Partey – £25m
Pepe – £20m
Tavares – £20m
Tierney – £40m
Xhaka – £15m
We could get around £200m or more from those sales. Losing two homegrown players means we’d have to sign at least a new one
Two words,
Squad depth
New players will increase our squad depth
gai, last season we had 10 players in our squad that counted as Home Grown.
Hein
White
Saliba
Holding
Saka
ESR
Martinelli
Nketiah
Nelson
So even if we lost Holding, Nketiah and Balogun, we are ok.
Yes. If Holding, Nketiah, Balogun and Nelson leave, we’d need Rice to comply to the homegrown quota:
Ramsdale
Hein or Okonkwo
White
Saliba
Saka
Martinelli
Smith-Rowe
Rice
Balogun- £45 mill – AC Milan
Tavarez- £10 mill – West Ham/ Marseilles
Pepe – £25 Mill – Al-Nassar FC
Lonkango-£15 Mill – Burnley
Xhaka-£15 Mill – Leverkusen
Holding £9Mill- Sheffield
Mari £5-Mill-Monza
Eddie- £5-West Ham
Please note, we can make a minimum of £120 mill to afford us an out and out #9