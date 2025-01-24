Arsenal should stop dreaming about a January move for Premier League ace

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Alexander Isak, and the Gunners would undoubtedly welcome the Swedish striker into their squad for the second half of the season. Following the departure of some key attackers, Arsenal is reportedly on the lookout for a high-quality forward to strengthen their options up front.

Mikel Arteta has openly stated that the club would be prepared to act in the transfer market if the right opportunity presents itself. However, the Gunners also know that securing a high-profile attacker will likely come at a significant cost. With top strikers in high demand, Arsenal face stiff competition and potential financial hurdles to land a marquee signing.

Among the names linked to the club, Isak appears to be the preferred choice for many Arsenal fans. The Swedish international has been in sensational form recently and has established himself as a key figure for Newcastle. However, the question remains whether Arsenal could realistically sign him this month.

Newcastle are currently aiming for a return to the Premier League’s top four and, with Isak in such fine form, it seems unlikely they would be willing to part ways with their star forward. Isak’s contributions in recent weeks have been crucial to Newcastle’s ambitions, making him virtually untouchable during the current transfer window.

Former Arsenal player Perry Groves has weighed in on the situation, urging the club to look elsewhere. Speaking to Talk Sport, Groves said, “You are not going to get [Alexander] Isak because Newcastle, even though they had a bad result on the weekend, they’re still looking to see if they can get into the Champions League, so they’re not going to get Isak. So, if it means you pay over the odds or if you take a player on loan, any centre-forward at the top level.”

Given Newcastle’s strong position and their clear goal of securing Champions League football, it is highly unlikely they would entertain selling Isak to Arsenal this month. The Gunners must now shift their focus to alternative targets to bolster their attack.