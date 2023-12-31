Should Arsenal swap Martinelli for Trossard in today’s game at Fulham?

Martinelli or Trossard?

Arsenal have had a great start to the season, only losing twice in the Premier League and have again become one of the teams to beat. With the year coming to an end and every Arsenal fan anxious to finish the year off on top of the league, the game against Fulham at Craven Cottage this afternoon is extremely important, and if we can manage to walk away with the three points we could be sitting pretty at the top as we go into the new year.

Our front line has probably been the main issue for Arsenal this season, last season we struggled a lot in defence and were conceding a lot of goals, this season we seem to have fixed our defence but now can’t score as many goals as we were last season. With a dynamic front three like ours, it’s hard to pin point where the problems are coming from, but if we don’t find a way to fix it and find the back of the net more often, we can kiss our title hopes goodbye.

For me, Arteta must make a big change against Fulham and although I love Martinelli and know he’s extremely talented, recently he just hasn’t been at his best and looks to have entered some form of slump. Martinelli is a huge part of this Arteta system but for a 22-year-old, he’s played an insane amount of games without a break. I personally think the workload has got to him a bit and he might just need a rest.

Personally, I think Trossard should be starting against Fulham on the left wing. He’s proved he’s a great player and when he has started out of the left, he’s been electric. I know it’s somewhat of a big move because Martinelli brings a lot of things that I think Trossard can’t, but the door swings both ways. We need to be scoring more goals and if tinkering with the frontline is what it takes, then I think Arteta need’s to bite that bullet and take a chance.

Martinelli has played 17 games this season, starting 16 of them, he’s scored 2 goals and bagged 2 assists and Trossard has started played 15 games, started 6, scored 3 goals and bagged 1 assist. Not too much to separate the two, but Trossard does seem to be doing a bit more when given the chance.

He may have been a surprise signing but he slotted into Arteta’s system perfectly, and I think the game against Fulham is the perfect type of game for him to get a chance.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Would you go with Martinelli or Trossard against Fulham?

Daisy Mae

