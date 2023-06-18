Arsenal should target Chukwueze as the perfect Saka backup not Raphinha

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wanted Raphinha in Arsenal but the Brazilian choose Barcelona ahead of Arsenal FC.

Bukayo Saka has done so well for Arsenal, especially in the just concluded 2022/23 season, playing all the matches in Arsenal color. A great lad. However, fatigue and tired legs were so obvious towards the end of that season in Saka performances on the pitch.

William Saliba missed 11 matches towards the end of 2022/23 season due to back injury, and lack of better replacement cost Arsenal EPL title winner. Perhaps if Arteta got it right to introduce Kiwior (who paired well with Gabriel to stabilize Arsenal defense) as replacement for Saliba, instead of Rob Holding, Arsenal and fans worldwide should have been celebrating the EPL title now. And perhaps not…

Thomas Partey injury woes has never been good experience for Arteta and Arsenal all along since he joined Arsenal, but on a good day, Partey has always shown to be a very reliable player in Arsenal midfield alongside Granit Xhaka. Towards the end of the 2022/23 season, Partey dipped in form and Arsenal team suffered for it. Again Arteta’s decision came a bit late before introducing Jorginho, who stabilized Arsenal midfield alongside Granit Xhaka. Gabriel Jesus’ 3 months injury was not felt much, because Eddie Nketia and Trossard were super good replacements for Jesus.

Good that Arteta has identified that Arsenal lacked depth, in terms of our bench. Towards this end, he has made it a priority to overhaul Arsenal midfield, by making West Ham captain and England International Declan Rice as a priority signing in this opening window.

Another player in Arteta’s plan to sign for Arsenal is Brighton and Hove player, the Ecuador International Moises Caicedo. Both Rice and Caicedo are great players and good for Arsenal. My plea is that Arsenal should ensure that Rice becomes an Arsenal player by signing him as a matter of urgency to avoid losing him to EPL rivals. Arsenal should also break the bank by ensuring that Caicedo becomes an Arsenal player this 2023/24 football season. Arteta and Edu must do everything to bring both Rice and Caicedo to Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka also needs someone to compete with him in Arsenal. I believe that Samuel Chukwueze will provide that worthy competition for Saka in Arsenal, over Raphinha.

No doubt, Raphinha is a good player. He featured for Brazil in Quatar 2022 FIFA World cup. A great experience for him. Unlike Chukwueze, that didn’t appear in the 2022 World cup due to his country Nigeria not qualifying. In La liga, Barcelona were crowned La liga winners, another great experience for Raphinha, though he didn’t enjoy as much playing time with Barcelona.

Samuel Chukwueze featured in the FIFA under 17 World cup hosted by Chile in 2015 and won by Nigeria. A great experience to start his football career. He joined Villarreal FC in Spain and has been doing well playing for the club regularly. He won the Europa cup with Villarreal in the 2020/21 season. He featured for Villarreal in the European Champions League. His goal against Bayen Munich, that eliminated Bayern in the quarter final of the 2021/22 season UCL was world class. He has shone brighter when playing against big clubs in Europe. His brace against Real Madrid dented Real Madrid hope of winning La liga last season.

Arsenal needs the best, not second best, not 3rd or 4th to the best. La liga announced Samuel Chukwueze as the best player in the just concluded 2022/23 season. Chukwueze will definitely be a very good signing for Arsenal.