Arsenal should totally ignore Declan Rice and go all out for Moises Caicedo

Why Arsenal should sign Moises Caicedo over Declan Rice by Vivek Julka

It is well reported that Arsenal are looking to add to their midfield this summer. This is due to the lack of good options we currently have. Thomas Partey’s form has fallen off once again, Jorginho has done well since coming in, however he is not the long-term solution, and Granit Xhaka is coming to the final year of his contact and is set to be leaving in 2024.

With this being the case, we need to reinforce our midfield, and that has to be done this summer. Two players who are being constantly mentioned as potential signings are Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. Both of them are top players in their positions in the Premier league and ideally, we should get them both. However, this is Arsenal, and as Edu is in charge, we will end up with only one of them, and some random Brazilian teenager and this deluded fanbase will get excited once again over a player they have never heard of.

However, if I have to pick one out of Caicedo or Rice. It has to be Caicedo. He has had a much better season and is one of the reasons why Brighton have performed so well this season. He has made the second most tackles this season in the league and has put in many Man of the Match performances, most notably in the FA cup semi-final against Man United when he was even played out of position. This transfer should have been done in January along with the Jorginho deal, as this would have put us in a much better position in the title race. However, Edu messed it up n(or Brighton point-blank refused to sell), but must right that wrong this summer and offer over £70 million to get the deal done.

Declan Rice is a good player, there isn’t a doubt about that. But he has only come into good form towards over the last month or so, maybe because he is playing for a move now. Yes, West Ham have been mostly poor this season, but so has he. The reported £120 million price tag is ridiculous, he is worth half of that. English tax is real. For him to come 7th in the FWA awards is just as ridiculous. He finished above the likes of Caicedo and Joao Palhinha which shows the English bias.

Caicedo is the better and more versatile player with a higher ceiling, and we should definitely focus all our attention on signing Moises instead of Declan Rice. However, let’s hope he doesn’t have a good game against us on Sunday!

by Vivek Julka

Video – Mikel Arteta talks about the reasons Arsenal have dropped from the top, and addresses the question if we “bottled it”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…