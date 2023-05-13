Arsenal should totally ignore Declan Rice and go all out for Moises Caicedo

Why Arsenal should sign Moises Caicedo over Declan Rice by Vivek Julka
It is well reported that Arsenal are looking to add to their midfield this summer. This is due to the lack of good options we currently have. Thomas Partey’s form has fallen off once again, Jorginho has done well since coming in, however he is not the long-term solution, and Granit Xhaka is coming to the final year of his contact and is set to be leaving in 2024.
With this being the case, we need to reinforce our midfield, and that has to be done this summer. Two players who are being constantly mentioned as potential signings are Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. Both of them are top players in their positions in the Premier league and ideally, we should get them both. However, this is Arsenal, and as Edu is in charge, we will end up with only one of them, and some random Brazilian teenager and this deluded fanbase will get excited once again over a player they have never heard of.
However, if I have to pick one out of Caicedo or Rice. It has to be Caicedo. He has had a much better season and is one of the reasons why Brighton have performed so well this season. He has made the second most tackles this season in the league and has put in many Man of the Match performances, most notably in the FA cup semi-final against Man United when he was even played out of position. This transfer should have been done in January along with the Jorginho deal, as this would have put us in a much better position in the title race. However, Edu messed it up n(or Brighton point-blank refused to sell), but must right that wrong this summer and offer over £70 million to get the deal done.
Declan Rice is a good player, there isn’t a doubt about that. But he has only come into good form towards over the last month or so, maybe because he is playing for a move now. Yes, West Ham have been mostly poor this season, but so has he. The reported £120 million price tag is ridiculous, he is worth half of that. English tax is real. For him to come 7th in the FWA awards is just as ridiculous. He finished above the likes of Caicedo and Joao Palhinha which shows the English bias.
Caicedo is the better and more versatile player with a higher ceiling, and we should definitely focus all our attention on signing Moises instead of Declan Rice. However, let’s hope he doesn’t have a good game against us on Sunday!
by Vivek Julka
Video – Mikel Arteta talks about the reasons Arsenal have dropped from the top, and addresses the question if we “bottled it”
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Caicedo is much much better than Rice..
Caicedo hasn’t got the physical presence needed. Rice was once a CB so very good in defence. Rice can be developed to score goals. Caicedo goal scoring ability is poor.
Rice is a leader and English and will find favour with biased English referees
“Trust the process “is the motto of this regime and indeed we have gone from bad to good to better, so the best is coming soon.
Either of them will do me
DR will alway cost more due to his nationality
His form has been mediocre this season bar the last month but saying that the team have been so poor this season and he must be worn out the last couple of season having to carry them
Both together would be perfect but let’s see how deep our pockets are.
Have a feeling TP will not be here and moves on before next season and if we could cash in on him that would be funds added
Onwards and upwards
That’s interesting about partey. I hope you’re wrong as I think he’d be incredibly difficult to replace adequately (I think caicedo could do it, but he might take time to adapt), but for some reason I wouldn’t be shocked if he did go this summer…
Agree with the article – caicedo has shown he will always turn up, even in the big games, plus he’s far more flexible and versatile and I believe he’s a far more skilled/rounded player.
I’m not convinced rice is or could be better than what we have currently, and I think it’s crazy to consider paying so much money for someone who might not be one of our best players.
I agree with your submission.
Caicedo over Rice any day.
Caicedo’s stats sound much better than Rice’s and Arsenal must have done their due diligence before they launched an official bid in the previous transfer window
However, Rice’s aerial ability is better than Caicedo’s and Arteta seems to like experienced tactical midfielder with a big passion
In my opinion, the £70+ M budget would be better used to sign a CM from one of the relegation-zone clubs and the rest of the money could be used to sign a new CF