Arsenal should try for Mbappe, but not at the expense of Martinelli

Arsenal could do with their own Erling Haaland, but they need to be wise about how they get him.
At the back of every top Premier League team’s plans is a desire to get their own Haaland. The Norwegian’s ability to score goals right, left, and centre, dominating over opposing defenders while breaking every goal-scoring record, has made teams consider their striker options.
Some Gooners believe Arteta ought to sign a 25+ goal-scoring striker (who Gabriel Jesus isn’t). Interestingly, an opportunity to sign one has arisen in the form of Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman is at odds with PSG; they want him gone as he is snubbing a contract extension proposal with his deal expiring next summer. The French side doesn’t want to lose their star forward on a free transfer next summer, so they are willing to sell Mbappe to the highest bidder.
In several reports this weekend, Arsenal are said to be keen on the World Cup winner joining them. Interestingly, many of these reports suggest they are willing to sell Gabriel Martinelli to fund the move. Everyone has their opinion on the Mbappe-in, Martinelli-out transfer speculation. I don’t buy the story that Arteta will sacrifice Martinelli for Mbappe. If there’s something we ought to have learned, it’s that Martinelli (who managed 15 goals and 5 assists in 36 games) and Saka, if all fit, are undroppable on the Arsenal wings; just as Saka has made the right wing his own, Martinelli has made the left his own.
If the Brazilian is sold, Arsenal could profit from his exit, considering they only got him for £6 million. But I, like some Gooners, don’t understand why Arteta could lose Martinelli for Mbappe.
The Spaniard is on the path to unleashing his dream team. For the business he has already done this summer, it is almost certain Arsenal are a top striker away from being the dream team that will be spoken about. Mbappe could be this dream striker, and so Arsenal finding another way to get him on board other than sacrificing Martinelli could be the best way to go.
After spending £200 million plus, it is unlikely the Gunners can afford another blockbuster swoop, which makes me suggest they offer Gabriel Jesus or even Folarin Balogun plus a reasonable cash offer for the services of Mbappe. PSG’s desperation could see them easily accept such offers.
If there’s a player who could compete with Haaland, then it’s Mbappe; there’s no doubt about that. But Martinelli leaving so Mbappe can join is a wrong move and shouldn’t be considered in the quest for the Gunners to have their own Haaland.
You know I was just thinking of a way we could murder 3 birds with
one stone
What if we line up like this next season:
…………………….GK
White Saliba Kiwior Tierney
………………..Rice……
…. Ødegaard Zinchenko
Saka…….Jesus…… Martinelli
This way we are defensively solid as Tierney is a traditional Left back
and can play centerback allowing Kiwior to step into midfield and
partner Rice .omg have you seen how good Kiwior is
Benny Blanco will continue to do what he does best and Saliba well he is
Saliba.
Therefore the three birds killed are
1. We don’t have the absent LB Zinchenko
2. We have a CM suited to the box to box role Zinny can attack and can
defend..
3. Gabriel can play in the Champions League
No thanks I’d rather have Gabbi here for next 10 years rocking at The Emirates rathet than a lying snake that Mbappe has been to PSG if we are honest.
As good as he is and exactly what we may need but he is a bad apple & would disrupt everything at the club and that’s not even discussing the money sides of it.
Let PSG come buy Flo, we go grab so.epne like Vhalovic who is a unit up top, like Giroud was for us and always popped up with goals and has done super since he left us and has out done everyone’s expectations of him.
Every club needs a target man. If Ivan Toney wasn’t in a ban then maybe wouldn’t be a bad shout.
Alternatively due to the new signings and rotation we would line up as follows
…………….Turner
Tomiyasu Timber Gabriel Kiwior
Trossard Partey Jorginho Trossard
…………………… Havertz
……………………Nketiah
4411 pretty nice set up that allows us to be unpredictable
Also allows us to play long balls to our tall boy Havertz.
Sell Jesus, bolugan, longonga n bring valhovic frm juve n mi kudus bt mainly astriker like dat Serbian is needed in de squard
Let’s get real!! According to Sky Sports the Arabs have offered PSG £259m for him and are reportedly offering him £600m per year – yes £600m – salary. Pointless to even discuss it in my view.
Ridiculous article