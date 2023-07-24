Arsenal should try for Mbappe, but not at the expense of Martinelli

Arsenal could do with their own Erling Haaland, but they need to be wise about how they get him.

At the back of every top Premier League team’s plans is a desire to get their own Haaland. The Norwegian’s ability to score goals right, left, and centre, dominating over opposing defenders while breaking every goal-scoring record, has made teams consider their striker options.

Some Gooners believe Arteta ought to sign a 25+ goal-scoring striker (who Gabriel Jesus isn’t). Interestingly, an opportunity to sign one has arisen in the form of Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman is at odds with PSG; they want him gone as he is snubbing a contract extension proposal with his deal expiring next summer. The French side doesn’t want to lose their star forward on a free transfer next summer, so they are willing to sell Mbappe to the highest bidder.

In several reports this weekend, Arsenal are said to be keen on the World Cup winner joining them. Interestingly, many of these reports suggest they are willing to sell Gabriel Martinelli to fund the move. Everyone has their opinion on the Mbappe-in, Martinelli-out transfer speculation. I don’t buy the story that Arteta will sacrifice Martinelli for Mbappe. If there’s something we ought to have learned, it’s that Martinelli (who managed 15 goals and 5 assists in 36 games) and Saka, if all fit, are undroppable on the Arsenal wings; just as Saka has made the right wing his own, Martinelli has made the left his own.

If the Brazilian is sold, Arsenal could profit from his exit, considering they only got him for £6 million. But I, like some Gooners, don’t understand why Arteta could lose Martinelli for Mbappe.

The Spaniard is on the path to unleashing his dream team. For the business he has already done this summer, it is almost certain Arsenal are a top striker away from being the dream team that will be spoken about. Mbappe could be this dream striker, and so Arsenal finding another way to get him on board other than sacrificing Martinelli could be the best way to go.

After spending £200 million plus, it is unlikely the Gunners can afford another blockbuster swoop, which makes me suggest they offer Gabriel Jesus or even Folarin Balogun plus a reasonable cash offer for the services of Mbappe. PSG’s desperation could see them easily accept such offers.

If there’s a player who could compete with Haaland, then it’s Mbappe; there’s no doubt about that. But Martinelli leaving so Mbappe can join is a wrong move and shouldn’t be considered in the quest for the Gunners to have their own Haaland.

Darren N

