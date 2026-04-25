Arsenal should win this, but…” Paul Merson predicts Arsenal v Newcastle

Arsenal face Newcastle United in the Premier League later today in what could be one of their toughest matches of the run-in. The Gunners know that only a victory will be enough if they are to maintain control of the title race.

Manchester City now lead them in the standings, with both sides having played the same number of matches. Arsenal, therefore, need to respond immediately and return to the top with three points from this important fixture.

Pressure Builds for Arsenal

A draw would leave Arsenal vulnerable, because City would move back to the summit if they win their own matches. That is a situation Mikel Arteta’s side will be desperate to avoid at this stage of the campaign.

Newcastle have struggled in recent weeks, and many observers will believe Arsenal should take advantage. However, Paul Merson warned that the contest may not be straightforward, saying via Metro Sports: “This is a humungous football match. Newcastle have lost to Barcelona, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, four losses on the trot.

“You’d think Arsenal should win this, but Newcastle often do well in this fixture!”

Crucial Weeks Ahead

Merson also highlighted the demanding schedule awaiting Arsenal over the next fortnight. He added: “Arsenal have four big fixtures coming up over the next two weeks. After this game, they face Atletico Madrid away from home in the Champions League semi-final and host Fulham next weekend before the return leg against Diego Simeone’s team.”

Those comments underline the scale of the challenge in front of Arsenal. Domestic and European commitments mean every result now carries added significance, and there is little room for error.

Arsenal must not expect any easy matches between now and the end of the season. Every opponent will present a different challenge, particularly with pressure rising at the top of the table.

If they are serious about winning the title, they need to be ready to secure results in difficult circumstances. Grinding out victories, regardless of the opponent or occasion, could be what ultimately defines their campaign.