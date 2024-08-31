Arsenal shouldn’t be looking in the bargain basement, but Sterling is actually a good signing

All I ever ask is that Arsenal try to be the best they can be, and there is no question that if we get an injury in attack, a proven winner at this level is a more reliable alternative then Eddie Nketiah, Vieira or Reiss Nelson (all who left this week).

It’s amazing how long some of our fanbase defended mediocrity and those same voices who blindly followed them for years won’t say anything now they have gone.

We might now be smaller in numbers, but you really have to separate those in the squad and those who actually were involved.

Eddie last started in February, and wasn’t trusted to play at all in the last 6 fixtures.

Reiss Nelson has only started once in the Prem in 4 years while Vieira started 5 league games in 2 years (not bad for 35 million!).

These were terrible players who their own boss lost faith in.

If you don’t believe me, look who wanted them, where they have ended up and how they will struggle.

Sterling has Arteta’s belief, the two winning every domestic honour possible together.

When the Spaniard was being praised for his 1 to 1 coaching at the Etihad, it was often Sterling highlighted as someone who improved under Arteta’s teachings.

Saka’s numbers are so impressive that it often gets ignored that it seems for a while now he’s been playing with a niggle.

Now if he needs a rest, or Martinelli can’t find his confidence we have a reliable replacement.

One of the few winners in our dressing room making him a much-needed leader.

He’s not the same since he stopped working with Pep Guardiola. Yet he’s not at an age or suffered an injury where that can be explained.

Maybe he needs to be in the right environment with an arm round his shoulder?

Having also been frozen out of the international picture if he moves across the capital with a chip on his shoulder and with a point to prove, even better.

Experience back up who can play either side, an upgrade on what was on the bench and winning mentality.

All of that for a zero fee and Chelsea are paying for most of this deal to happen.

Arsenal shouldn’t be looking for a bargain, but what a bargain it is!

Welcome to Arsenal, Raheem Sterling

Dan

