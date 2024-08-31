Arsenal shouldn’t be looking in the bargain basement, but Sterling is actually a good signing

All I ever ask is that Arsenal try to be the best they can be, and there is no question that if we get an injury in attack, a proven winner at this level is a more reliable alternative then Eddie Nketiah, Vieira or Reiss Nelson (all who left this week).
It’s amazing how long some of our fanbase defended mediocrity and those same voices who blindly followed them for years won’t say anything now they have gone.
We might now be smaller in numbers, but you really have to separate those in the squad and those who actually were involved.
Eddie last started in February, and wasn’t trusted to play at all in the last 6 fixtures.
Reiss Nelson has only started once in the Prem in 4 years while Vieira started 5 league games in 2 years (not bad for 35 million!).
These were terrible players who their own boss lost faith in.
If you don’t believe me, look who wanted them, where they have ended up and how they will struggle.
Sterling has Arteta’s belief, the two winning every domestic honour possible together.
When the Spaniard was being praised for his 1 to 1 coaching at the Etihad, it was often Sterling highlighted as someone who improved under Arteta’s teachings.
Saka’s numbers are so impressive that it often gets ignored that it seems for a while now he’s been playing with a niggle.
Now if he needs a rest, or Martinelli can’t find his confidence we have a reliable replacement.
One of the few winners in our dressing room making him a much-needed leader.
He’s not the same since he stopped working with Pep Guardiola. Yet he’s not at an age or suffered an injury where that can be explained.
Maybe he needs to be in the right environment with an arm round his shoulder?
Having also been frozen out of the international picture if he moves across the capital with a chip on his shoulder and with a point to prove, even better.
Experience back up who can play either side, an upgrade on what was on the bench and winning mentality.
All of that for a zero fee and Chelsea are paying for most of this deal to happen.
Arsenal shouldn’t be looking for a bargain, but what a bargain it is!
Welcome to Arsenal, Raheem Sterling
Dan
While I agree with your point about Sterling, it feels pretty harsh to call Nkeitah and Nelson terrible players. I mean Fulham and Palace aren’t bad sides.
Overall the quality of the team is better, but I feel like we should have kept one or two of the loan players cause the squad seems too small.
Good window overall.
Pep operates with small squads. He doesn’t like mire than 18 to work with.
As far as I can make out we have room for another three in the squad, so named promotions from U21 or U23’s or out of contract players are the only way by the look of it. Rabiot’s still without a club.
Martinelli vs Trossard. Harvertz vs Jesus. Saka vs Sterling. 2 good players in each of the front 3. Hopefully we can upgrade on Harvertz/Jesus in the summer. 7/10 on incomings and 9/10 on outgoings.
It’d be a great bargain if his injury history doesn’t affect him. We’ll see whether he’s still got the pace or not
He definitely isn’t the player that was at city.
Dan – No point being rude to our ex-players and academy products. How anyone can describe Nketia, Nelson and Veira as terrible players baffles me. I noticed you didn’t mention ESR in the list of terrible players, but he’s no better than any of them. These are all very good players who didn’t get played by MA. Just like Maresca feels Sterling is no good but you are here praising him. If a player doesn’t get minutes, his value and confidence diminishes, and you can hardly do much with 7-minute cameos like Nelson and Eddie were often confined to. I honestly expected more from you than the utter rubbish in your article.
Name me 10 great games Eddie and Reiss Nelson had
Hence why they are at Palace and at Fulham
Probably will both end up lower level then that
Because I can name you moments where smith rowe played well and impacted games consistently
In Prem era , let’s say any Arsenal striker to play over 20 games, Eddie would be one of worse.
When we do the math – Dan is not wrong as I find neither Nketia, Nelson or Veira have distinguished themselves – though Veira may eventually being he’s now a loanee.
Sterling imo was never a bad player for any of the premiership sides he’s played for. The fact that his new arsenal loan does not contain the obligation to buy is a huge plus. Why? because he has a full season to workout which side to approach next and in the interim we can work out (maybe) how to coax Anthony Gordon to join us.
And as we all know we needed goalscorers it will be interesting to see who scores more out of Solanke (spurs) versus Sterling (Ars) just to see which team got the better goal threat. My point here is I would rather have took a punt on Solanke whilst we had a chance to do so. Only time will tell whether we missed out. Hopefully the boat has not yet sailed on either Isak or Gyokeres – point being we are yet to make a huge statement by putting money on a striker.
Every top business looks in the bargain basement in their respective fields, look what we pulled out.
No one saw it coming. Excellent piece of business! If he will be half as good for us as he was for Liverpool and City, we might actually end up lifting the trophy at long last.
That is if Mr saboteur does not sabotage himself again.
Read first two defensive sentences, realised who wrote this… scroll to end to check. Yup. Seen enough, thank you.
And then scrolled down and commented
Giving article more credence
Thank you lol
You are spot on Dan, an interesting option off the the bench, mix it up with the academy players and ill say we are stronger. Only short in the no 9 roll
Going by Arteta’s comment, the “thinner” squad seems deliberate to make room for Academy talents to rise through the ranks. It’s a pleasant and a welcome change in Arteta tbh. And we actually have some strong willed as well as talented youth knocking on the door. I think signing of Merino and now Sterling, and as well as Neto with their winning mentality and loads of experience, is the ripe environment for the youth to flourish.
I think Arteta has mentioned on one occasion regarding youth, that it’s not just a matter of giving them opportunities, but the right environment must first be there for them to flourish. And it can only mean an assortment of experienced heads in the squad to mentor the youth.