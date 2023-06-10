Arsenal shouldn’t entertain Kai Havertz but go back for talented Atletico winger instead

There’s talk of Arsenal moving for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, a transfer interest that I’m sure baffles many. What’s so special about Havertz? I believe if the Gunners are to sign a forward who was at Chelsea last season, then Joao Felix should be their man.
Initially, in the winter transfer window, Arsenal was keen on the Atletico Madrid man joining on loan as a replacement for the injured Jesus. However, the fact that Atletico Madrid wanted around €15 million and Arsenal to pay his full salary (of about €6 million) saw the loan deal fail to materialise.
Chelsea went on to get Felix on board. His loan stay at Stamford Bridge hasn’t been great. He started by missing games due to a red card he picked up on his debut, then failed to live up to his billing, only netting four goals in 16 games.
I’m against those who label the Atletico man as finished. For the better part of 2022 and even his time at Chelsea, the 2019 Golden Boy winner has struggled due to not being on good terms with his coach; reports suggested he didn’t see eye to eye with Diego Simeone, and the fact that at Chelsea, who never know how to get the best out of players, in 5 months he had to adapt to the styles of three different coaches.
With good coaching like Arteta’s one-on-one, Felix may see his career rejuvenated.
Getting him on the board may be a challenge, but with the lacklustre performance he put on while at Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, who may be desperate to sell him, may have to tame their appetite for a rich bid for his sale. Chelsea would want £50–£60 million for Havertz, and I believe that if the La Liga side wants to sell Felix at a premium, that’s the reasonable range they may demand.
Some Gooners will be against paying all that for Felix; that move could be how they get their attack to where they want to be. Felix can play up top and out wide. With him joining Arteta’s attack, the options for attack could be as follows:
Left Wing: Martinelli, Smith-Rowe, and Felix
Striker: Jesus, Felix, Nketiah
Right Wing: Saka, Nelson, and Trossard
Tell me how the Arsenal attack will struggle with such depth? Edu and Arteta, please forget about Havertz and sign Felix instead.
Paul Brown
I’d prefer Havertz, because he is a tall left-footed AM. He can play in Xhaka’s/ Odegaard’s positions, play false nine and highly useful in set-pieces
In my opinion, Martinelli and Jesus are trickier than Felix on the left wing. I reckon Felix to be a highly-technical jack-of-all-trades, but doesn’t really specialize in any role
Havertz will also be much cheaper to sign permanently, because of his contract length. A towering left-footed AM with good technical abilities like him is rare and he used to play CF well under Tuchel’s guidance
Gai,
It all depends on Arteta’s priority. I think if not for price, Havertz is more useful in Epl for Arsenal than Felix. We have players in Arsenal that can do what Felix. Havertz is left footed and a natural midfielder which makes him a good replacement for GXhaka. If Arsenal manages to sign DRice, MCanceido with a dynamic Towering forward and get Saliba to sign then, we are good for next season. Kewior can always deputise for Zichenko if Thieney leaves and TYasu will be back to compete with BWhite. May be we need a full back though baring injuries.
If Arsenal sell Tierney, they would likely play without conventional fullback next season. White usually plays right CB when we have the ball
I believe the rumors about Sacha Boey and Ivan Fresneda are fake, because Fabrizio Romano said Arsenal haven’t made any contact with their agents yet
I agree with you GAI if we are choosing between the two of them.
He’s immensely talented, but has the same problem as havertz – he’s not really a striker! It appears to me that he would be perfect in a traditional no10/CAM role behind the forwards, like rui Costa or Zidane, but not many clubs play that way – we certainly don’t.
I do think he’s a good cf, but not a natural, and very similar to jesus in what he offers (not a 20 goal striker). The consensus appears to be that we need someone a bit different.
Haverts and Felix are both fine footballers but neither are natural finishers nor are they adept at holding up the ball under physical pressure.Neither fits the bill as far as I am concerned.
We already have good attacking players but as I have always advocated good height should be an added advantage for a new recruit into Arsenal. That is true of Harvaz and Rice. Harvaz can make better option if the price is reasonably low and for the purpose of bolstering team depth to match our expanded role in the next season. Harvaz cannot be dismissed as a solid player but he is not far from those we have in Martinelli, Trossard, Jesus, Nketiah and Saka.
Do we have to buy either? I’m sure there must be better out there if we have committed to adding to our already formidable goal-scoring forwards.
” formidable goal-scoring team…
Those are used materials
I don’t fancy Havertz at all. He is just nothing specific as a footballer, definitely not what we need as a goal scoring forward.
Kai Havertz to Arsenal makes ABSOLUTELY NO SENSE. Some of this speculation just elevates ones BP and could easily trigger an unnecessary tirade against those responsible at the club.