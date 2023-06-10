Arsenal shouldn’t entertain Kai Havertz but go back for talented Atletico winger instead

There’s talk of Arsenal moving for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, a transfer interest that I’m sure baffles many. What’s so special about Havertz? I believe if the Gunners are to sign a forward who was at Chelsea last season, then Joao Felix should be their man.

Initially, in the winter transfer window, Arsenal was keen on the Atletico Madrid man joining on loan as a replacement for the injured Jesus. However, the fact that Atletico Madrid wanted around €15 million and Arsenal to pay his full salary (of about €6 million) saw the loan deal fail to materialise.

Chelsea went on to get Felix on board. His loan stay at Stamford Bridge hasn’t been great. He started by missing games due to a red card he picked up on his debut, then failed to live up to his billing, only netting four goals in 16 games.

I’m against those who label the Atletico man as finished. For the better part of 2022 and even his time at Chelsea, the 2019 Golden Boy winner has struggled due to not being on good terms with his coach; reports suggested he didn’t see eye to eye with Diego Simeone, and the fact that at Chelsea, who never know how to get the best out of players, in 5 months he had to adapt to the styles of three different coaches.

With good coaching like Arteta’s one-on-one, Felix may see his career rejuvenated.

Getting him on the board may be a challenge, but with the lacklustre performance he put on while at Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, who may be desperate to sell him, may have to tame their appetite for a rich bid for his sale. Chelsea would want £50–£60 million for Havertz, and I believe that if the La Liga side wants to sell Felix at a premium, that’s the reasonable range they may demand.

Some Gooners will be against paying all that for Felix; that move could be how they get their attack to where they want to be. Felix can play up top and out wide. With him joining Arteta’s attack, the options for attack could be as follows:

Left Wing: Martinelli, Smith-Rowe, and Felix

Striker: Jesus, Felix, Nketiah

Right Wing: Saka, Nelson, and Trossard

Tell me how the Arsenal attack will struggle with such depth? Edu and Arteta, please forget about Havertz and sign Felix instead.

Paul Brown

