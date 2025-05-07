Arsenal show interest in La Liga Defender ahead of a busy summer transfer window

Arsenal are interested in the signature of Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera, ahead of a summer transfer window that is shaping up to be Arsenal’s biggest in recent history. Mosquera is a U19 international with the Spanish national team and has been a regular in the national youth squad since U15.

The Gunners have also been reported to go one step further as they ready a formal bid for the promising defender. According to Cardena SER, the Gunners are confident of winning the Spanish youth international’s signature despite interest from a host of other clubs. The player’s agent is reportedly set to meet with Valencia executives to initiate transfer negotiations, but it remains unclear whether it’s with Arsenal or not. Andrea Berta is also the driving force behind a potential move as it has been revealed he previously pursued the player at Atletico Madrid.

Standing at 6ft 2in, the Spaniard is further characterized by his excellent reading of the game hence his exceptional interception stats. Furthermore, he’s very comfortable with the ball at his feet which he has displayed in Valencia’s build up from the back all campaign. He is also capable of playing at right-back which will be the icing on the cake for a player of his age. With his contract set to expire in 2026, it has been reported a fee in the region of €20million will be enough to secure his signature. Despite Arsenal’s confidence, they’ll have to fend off interest from some of Europe’s elite, with AC Milan having been linked as far back as last year!

These links have come when the future of William Saliba has remained a slight doubt – due to the Madrid links – nonetheless, it is still imperative we strengthen so as to provide a wealth of options for Mikel Arteta to choose from. Investing in a promising young talent will also be a wise move from the club as well.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

