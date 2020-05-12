Arsenal show no intention to sign coveted Spanish midfielder

Reports in Spain claim that Arsenal have shown no intent on signing Dani Ceballos beyond his current loan deal, before confirming that no option to buy was included in the deal with Real Madrid.

The midfielder hasn’t had it all his way this term, with an injury hampering his progress early in the season, only to return from injury with a new manager.

Dani had been staking a claim to be a regular in the new setup recently, only for Coronavirus to suspend football around the world.

There had been some some claims in the media that Arsenal would be keen to extend the stay of Ceballos, but the media in Spain insist that our club has no such intentions at present.

While Ceballos has impressed on loan, it remains to be seen just how important he is viewed by Mikel Arteta, who has only had a limited time to work with his international counterpart following his injury.

While Pablo Mari has expressed his clear desire to stay at Arsenal beyond his current loan, Ceballos has so far remained rather tight-lipped, simply claiming that he wants to be important for whichever club is with next season.

Ceballos said previously: “I finish my contract on June 30 but I would have to [continue to] play for Arsenal [when football returns]. I don’t know how [that would work with his loan technically having finished].

“It would be irresponsible from my side to talk about my future. The most important thing will be to be important for my new team. I came to Arsenal to be an important player but in the last month that all disappeared [due to coronavirus stopping football].”

Does Ceballos sound like he has any intention to play for Arsenal beyond next summer? Will our club be looking at better value options following the recent financial hit of losing our matchday income?

Patrick