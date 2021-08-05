Arsenal show their class with Saka’s Wall Of Support from fans

In Arsene Wenger’s last two seasons In North London, some on social media got views by verbally abusing the greatest manager in our history. There were even images of ‘Fans’ mocking and taking photos when the then 69-year-old fell over at a train station.
Before the 2017 FA Cup Final, Arsene Wenger said he would ‘never forget the treatment from some supporters’ and warned Gooners they were in danger of ruining the proud principles he had helped promote.
A week earlier the Frenchman had failed to lead the Gunners to the top four for the first time, had yet to extend his contract and was about to face the Champions.
So the fact that even under pressure he felt the need to be critical of a portion of our fanbase indicated how serious the issue was to him.
Like so many who had entered Highbury Mr Wenger had bought into the ‘Arsenal Way’. Even to rival clubs, we had earned a reputation of doing things the right way.
Legend has it that this dates back to the Herbert Chapman era, when he paid out of his own money for the stadium entrance to be painted a marble red.
His thinking was that when visitors arrived the first thing that they noticed was that this was a club who did things with class.
Arsene Wenger’s ethos was such that we became known around the world for how we played on the pitch. If nothing else, Arsenal were famous for playing the game the ‘right way’.
Our former boss was correct to be concerned that we would regress.
We no longer have an identity on the pitch, and off it our own players have gone on record about suffering mentally due to the level of abuse from their own fans.
We have 3 or 4 squad members who are often made the scapegoat.
Therefore, it’s only correct (and crucial) that it’s acknowledged when our fans make the club proud.
Saka returned to training this week for the first time since the Euros.
His employers had a surprise for the 19-year-old – a wall which displayed hundreds of cards, letters and gifts for the teenager from Gooners.
An academy graduate, he had already done Arsenal proud by how fearless he was in the European Championships for England.
The scene of Gareth Southgate consoling a tearful Saka after his penalty was saved in the Final vs Italy was one of the most emotional moments of the tournament.
Yet pride turned to disgust when inside 24 hours the winger, as well as Sancho and Rashford were subjected to Racial abuse on social media (3 of them coming from Portsmouth players who have since been sacked).
On his return ‘home’, Saka was left speechless when shown the ‘wall of support’. It’s a classy move from Arsenal, something they didn’t need to do.
It’s sad in 2021 that a kid needs comforting after being discriminated against for the colour of his skin.
Yet after a summer where many fans disgraced their nation due to their behaviour it’s only right that we point out that the majority of fans are good, decent humans, who care about a youngster who has been at our club since the age of seven.
That’s not to say we shouldn’t keep reporting the minority because one person being racially abused is one too many, but this shows equally how many people are disgusted by how Saka was treated.
It’s not the homecoming he wanted. If his spot kick and gone different, he could have returned to the Emirates as a national treasure.
He will live that kick of the ball for the rest of his life, that fine line between success and failure.
He wanted to start pre pre-season with a winners medal. That didn’t happen but this will still mean the world.
The day the entire club put their arm round Saka’s shoulder and became his comfort blanket and safe place.
I ordered the away shirt today. I don’t normally have a surname on the back, but have picked Saka as my own way of showing my support.
The only colour I have ever seen is the one on the shirt. Sadly, that’s not the case for everyone.
I wish I could write that Saka will be free of any more racial abuse. What I can say is he’s not alone. He has thousands of friends standing by his side.
That’s the right way …. The Arsenal Way.
Dan Smith
Yes, it was a good PR from Arsenal
About Wenger’s comment on the treatment from some supporters, he also revealed it all in an interview with The Guardian. He wanted to finish his contract, but he couldn’t put up with the hostility of the fans and the board
He should’ve left sooner, but Arsenal shouldn’t have extended his contract in 2017 after the FA Cup win. About the proud principles he had helped promote, the fans have mob-hounded Emery and him, and they’re doing it again to Arteta
Cannot blame the fans! We had been putting up with the same rubbish for over a decade, whilst watching our club go down the pan.
If anything, the fans should be praised for being TOO patient.
Wenger described the treatment to be very brutal. I guess he expected constructive criticisms, instead of mockery, death threats, unconstructive comments and emotional abuse
Of course that’s disgusting, and I do not condone that kind of behavior, but on the flip side, that was the result of pushing the fans to the absolute limit!
If the fans said and did nothing, Wenger would easily still be here, and then bye bye Saka on a free!
Without Wenger we finished twice in our worst position in quarter of a century so not sure those fans have been proven correct yet ?
Without Wenger we reached our first European final in 13 years, in the very first after he was sacked.
Also, the club was left in an absolute mess.
Finally, the fans who wanted Wenger out, were proven correct year after year after year. We knew he would do nothing home and abroad, and Wenger proved us right all the time.
What do you say to those fans who wanted him out as far back as 2010? Clearly they were right.
Dan, you see how your absolutely correct analysis is spun to deflect the point?
Even if we agree that the last decade saw the club going “down the pan”, three years later, over £200,000,000 spent on over 17 new players, completely new backroom staff, two new managers, shows no improvement whatsoever… in fact we have had the worst results ever since Wenger left in over TWO decades… yet the same old excuses for hounding put players and managers continue.
GOI
Agrees Aw Shouldn’t have been given another 2 years and then sacked after 1
He should have seen out his 2 years and he could have groomed a replacement and then moved upstairs to retain his knowledge and most of all his passion for the club
Or not hand him a 2 year Contract moved him upstairs and got someone else in
As for Arsenal and PR
Do clubs mean what they say about taking this element out of our game and bear in mind this is a social disease or is it all LIP SERVICE to appease the media
Don’t get me wrong we have come along way from the days where i stood in the North Bank 8n the 70s surrounded by skin heads and was lambasted with torrid abuse (ps not all skin heads were racist) some if my best mates were skin heads)
Society as a whole needs to do better
Not just football and At the end of the day I always say we are all the same on the inside.
Racism and discrimination happens to everyone in one forms or wake of life no matter if you are black white male female old young Muslim Catholic Church of England orthodox jew ect
Stand up people let’s make a difference and do better for ourselves , our children our world
Life is two short and we only get approx 80 summers to make the best of our mad world
Upwards and onwards
You have earned my respect and admiration by writing this. You have spoken everything in my mind. Issues ranging from the amount of abuse so called fans subject their own player to and the Saka incident is really sickening. Unfortunately how many of those bad eggs we see the need to change.
The attitude of our fans put alot of pressure on our players and make them not to perform with freedom they need. Our players are always afraid of making mistakes.
Dan Smith, I congratulate you on this superb article.
If only every so-called Arsenal fan would think like you, the club, players and fanbase would be such a different place.
We even have one fan above, applauding the way a section of the fans reacted over the previous decade, as if it is something to be proud of!!!
These are the “fans” that crucify players, managers and other fans, but are so easily proved wrong with their over the top rhetoric.
I have grown tired and disgusted at the abuse given out to our players by, supposedly, fans of the club and there is no doubt in my mind, that we have some sick individuals who find negatives, no matter what!!
By all means criticise, but in a constructive way – as some of us did last season, when MA had no creativity in the team… now it’s time to support him 100%.
As for AW, these “fans” have driven away the most successful manager ever at the club, they have to live with that and, it seems, they don’t give a damn.