Arsenal show their might to overturn West Ham’s early lead

Arsenal have managed to avoid a shock defeat at the hands of West Ham by claiming victory at the Emirates this evening.

The Gunners started brightly, but maybe not as strong as they had done in other games this term. While we had looked to have taken the initial lead, it was ruled out for offside, and it looked like VAR would overturn the decision, only for a slight touch to have made the decision correct.

We were punished from the penalty shot around the half-hour mark, when William Saliba was punished for a foul on Jarrod Bowen, and Said Benrahma duly delivered from the spot.

We came out after the break with more luck however, with Odegaard piercing our rivals defence to find Bukayo Saka, who calmly took his time to pass it into the net beyond a cemented Fabianski.

Almost right away we added our second, when Gabriel Martinelli fired in from a tight angle on the counter-attack, and the Emirates erupted in cheers. It has been a long six weeks waiting to hear the roars of this crowd I tell you…

We continued to pursue the next goal as we went in search of the goal which would seal the victory, and it came for exactly the player we would want to find goalscoring form. Eddie Nketiah seals the win with a sublime turn and finish with just 20 minutes remaining on the clock, to send us right on course for the perfect return to action.

