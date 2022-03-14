Arsenal showed classy support to their former player fighting in Ukraine

Arsenal made a classy gesture towards supporting their former player, Oleh Luzhnyi, before their match against Leicester City.

The Ukrainian was on the books of the Gunners between 1999 and 2003 as one of our right-backs.

Since leaving the game, he has had a journeyman and unspectacular managerial career.

He has now had to put it on hold to fight for his country after it was invaded by Russia.

Arsenal is against war anywhere in the world and they do not support Russia’s invasion of a sovereign country.

The Gunners have been helping in their little way and in a show of support, they added Luzhnyi to their squad list for the game against Leicester, according to Sun Sports.

The former right-back was given his number 22 shirt and at the back of their programme note, they wrote:

“Our thoughts are with our former defender Oleg Luzhny, a double winner with us in 2001/02, when he became the first Ukrainian player to win a major trophy in England.

“A hugely popular figure with team-mates and supporters, Oleg played 110 games for Arsenal between 1999 and 2003, after joining us from a very powerful Dynamo Kyiv team that had just beaten the Gunners in the Champions League.

“We have been in touch with Oleg, who has put his coaching career on hold, opting to join Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Force to try to protect his country and at the time of writing, Oleg and his family remain safe and we hope and pray this can remain the case.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is one of the classiest gestures any club or organisation has done since the start of the war.

Not every Arsenal fan will remember Luzhny, but the club has now brought him back to our minds.

It would not be surprising if some of the club’s fans start Googling to get more details about him and his time at the club.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta discusses the Leicester win, Thomas Partey, Odegaard, and the race for Top Four