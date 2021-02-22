“Arsenal showed the visitors too much respect” Keown critical of Arsenal’s approach against Man City

Martin Keown says Arsenal was too respectful to Manchester City in their 1-0 loss to the Citizens.

Mikel Arteta’s team wanted to build on their 4-2 win against Leeds United in the previous league game but faltered.

City came into the game on the back of a 17–game winning run and the Gunners understandably had their work cut out.

However, Keown says their loss was also because they made life easy for the Citizens.

He claimed that Arsenal pressed Leeds very high which rattled the Whites and they even gave away a penalty in their previous game.

But they allowed City to play out from the back with too much ease which was the reason for their downfall at the end of the day.

He writes on Mail Sport: “It surprised me that Arsenal didn’t press Manchester City like they had pressed Leeds in their last home game.

“It was courtesy of their high press against Leeds that Arsenal won a penalty to make it 2-0. Emile Smith Rowe later picked up possession on the edge of the opposition box before assisting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to make it 4-0. Sunday was different. Arsenal showed the visitors too much respect and City were allowed to dominate.

“They could bring it out from the back without any pressure. Several times in the first half, Ruben Dias was sitting as the nightwatchman while every other City player was within 60 yards of the Arsenal goal.”

Arsenal cannot afford any slip-ups in their Europa League game against Benfica, else they risk not playing European football next season.

They already have the advantage in the tie after picking up a 1-1 draw in the “away” leg.