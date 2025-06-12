Arsenal showing interest in €60m Sporting Lisbon winger

Arsenal are reported to be showing interest in Sporting Lisbon’s right winger Geny Catamo, according to CaughtOffside. The 24‑year‑old Mozambique international has drawn interest from the Gunners, Newcastle, Aston Villa and other Premier League clubs while remaining a target for Atletico Madrid, Nice, Udinese and Genoa.

Catamo, who starred in Portugal’s league last season, is under contract at Sporting with a hefty €60 million release clause. But clubs believe they may tempt the Portuguese side with an opening bid of €25–30 million, hoping Sporting might be persuaded to negotiate a lower fee.

Why Catamo is on Arsenal’s radar

Catamo is not just an attacking outlet, he is a dynamic defender with versatility and goal threat. Last season, he supported Sporting Lisbon to the title with nine goals and two assists, operating primarily as a right wing-back but also slotting in as a left wing-back or central midfielder at times.

At the Emirates, his energy, dribbling and ability to stretch defences fit the modern role Arteta values both defensively and going forward. With pace and adaptability on both flanks, he offers genuine rotation options and tactical flexibility.

The financial reality and what’s next

Sporting are reluctant to sell, as shown by that €60 million clause, but interest could prompt Catamo to push for a move. Clubs are thought to be testing the waters with €25–30 million offers, effectively making Sporting weigh up selling now versus keeping him for another season.

For Arsenal, timing is everything. Should they launch a firm bid early, and match Sporting’s valuation, Catamo could prove to be a strong investment who improves both wings and adds depth.

But they face stiff competition. Newcastle and Villa are active, while Atletico Madrid have European pulling power. This could become a strategic transfer battle in the weeks ahead.

This summer is not short on elite winger talent. Leroy Sané is potentially available on a free, but a move to Galatasaray looks more likely. Rafael Leão, while expensive, looks increasingly open to a move. And Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz is already a named target, with strong momentum building around a deal.

Is Catamo the type of versatile wing-back Arsenal need, Gooners? Or should the club target a more proven option this summer?

Sam P

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…