Arsenal shows interest in another Spanish Euro 2024 star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Fabian Ruiz, who performed well for Spain in Euro 2024.

There was doubt about the PSG midfielder before the international competition, but he delivered a fine performance for Spain.

Several clubs now wish to have him in their squad, and the French champions might have to decide on his future.

Ruiz looks happy in Paris, but his form at the Euros has earned him a lot of suitors among the top European clubs.

He remains on holiday after winning the Euros, and Football London reveals that Arsenal is considering making an offer for him.

The Gunners have already been linked with a move for his international teammate, Mikel Merino, but they have not made an official approach for him yet.

Could they now turn their attention to Ruiz? The report suggests PSG will be open to letting him go as long as the offer for his signature makes sense.

They are rebuilding their squad, and several midfielders have been linked with a move to Paris, so selling Ruiz will help them sign a new player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ruiz was fantastic at Euro 2024, and the midfielder could be a valuable addition to our squad.

However, he might be more expensive than Merino and reluctant to leave Paris.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…