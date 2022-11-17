Arsenal sign a new sponsorship deal to “help us celebrate the power of women”

Arsenal Women sign another women’s team specific commercial deal By Michelle

Leading Italian coffee maker, Lavazza, became the official coffee partner of Arsenal Women in a deal signed at the end of last year, and Arsenal Women have now signed a second commercial deal which is specific to the women’s team, with beauty brand Il Makiage.

Il Makiage is a New York based beauty brand and Arsenal say that they will have a significant presence at Meadow Park and Emirates Stadium during Arsenal Women’s games. Il Makiage will celebrate the new partnership with a campaign named ‘Focus on my game face’, which will feature Arsenal players.

Dmitri Kaplun, CEO of Il Makiage, said, These incredible athletes personify who the IL MAKIAGE woman is – fierce, powerful, and ground-breaking. We’re very proud and excited to launch this partnership and the ‘Focus On My Game Face’ campaign. There is no better partner to help us celebrate the power of women and focus the sports conversation on skill and elite talent.

While Arsenal’s Chief Commercial Officer Juliet Slot said, Arsenal has been at the forefront of women’s football since 1987 and the game is at an exciting moment in its development. The Lionesses’ success has ignited interest from a new community of people, and we are determined to build on this.

We recently looked at the disparity between the men’s and women’s football in terms of earnings and how football clubs generate funds via ticket sales, broadcast rights and commercial deals, such as sponsorship. Last year, the club began to publish separate accounts for the men’s and women’s teams for the first time. So back to how football clubs generate funds:

Ticket sales – Arsenal Women recording record-breaking tickets sales this season, especially with matches held at Emirates Stadium, such as Arsenal 4-0 Tottenham where ticket sales were in the region of 50,000 and this weekend’s Arsenal v Manchester United WSL clash at Emirates, with ticket sales already over 35,000.

Broadcast rights – Arsenal Women’s multi-million-pound WSL broadcasting deal with Sky and BBC this club income stream is certainly on the up.

Commercial deals, such as sponsorship – Commercial partnerships such as these, that are specific to Arsenal Women, in my opinion, can only help to increase the visibility of the brand as well as our Gunners, not to mention helping to balance Arsenal Women’s separate account sheet.

So yes, the women´s game is still some way off bringing in the financial rewards that the men’s game attracts, but it looks like that gap is set to reduce over the coming seasons, especially if this fantastic start to the season is any kind of indicator..

Michelle Maxwell

