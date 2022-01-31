Arsenal complete signing of 23 year-old from Stan Kroenke’s MLS side

Austin Trusty has been signed by Arsenal, but will see out the season with current side Colorado Rapids, who are also owned by the Kroenkes.
The centre-back has been starring for Stan Kroenke’s side in America, but will now join the Gunners in the summer. It remains to be seen if he will be expected to challenge for a first-team role next term, with Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding and William Saliba expected to all be staking their own claims for first-team football.
Arsenal have signed Colorado Rapids defender Austin Trusty.
The 23-year-old will remain with the MLS side on loan before departing for Europe on July 17. pic.twitter.com/9hDkw2WyQE
— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) January 31, 2022
Real Madrid have recently been claimed as potential suitors for Saliba, who has been starring for Marseille on loan this term, and this could well be a reaction to such reports, although that is pure assumption on my part.
I’ll be keeping an eye out for Trusty in the coming months to see what we can expect of the defender, although a work permit may be the first hurdle that needs to be dealt with for the American.
Patrick
So Arteta flies to USA to talk with Kroenke about transfers and a week later we end up signing two never-heard-of Americans from MLS.
Publicity stunt no doubt.
YE HA!!!!!!
Trusty is a Left footed CB, has nothing to do with Saliba.
If he’s any good as Saliba, I’ll be very glad because it means we’ll get to have 4 quality CBs.
Ben White/Saliba for RCB and Gabriel/Trusty for LCB.
He won’t be here next season though. He’s expected to be loaned out to another European team.
P.S: I’m glad we’ve had this massive clear out over the past one year
Massive clear out? It is more like massive give away.
Maybe a replacement for Holding as the 4th CB?
problems solved…I would be interested to know the actual financials considering he was under contract to another one of Kroenke’s forgotten sporting entities
The board should stop fooling us and sign a striker now,even our geroud would have been better. What about Premier league lower division kid Ben Diaz who would have cost us around 25,This boy is better than what we are looking for in the mar8