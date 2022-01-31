Arsenal complete signing of 23 year-old from Stan Kroenke’s MLS side

Austin Trusty has been signed by Arsenal, but will see out the season with current side Colorado Rapids, who are also owned by the Kroenkes.

The centre-back has been starring for Stan Kroenke’s side in America, but will now join the Gunners in the summer. It remains to be seen if he will be expected to challenge for a first-team role next term, with Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding and William Saliba expected to all be staking their own claims for first-team football.

Arsenal have signed Colorado Rapids defender Austin Trusty. The 23-year-old will remain with the MLS side on loan before departing for Europe on July 17. pic.twitter.com/9hDkw2WyQE — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) January 31, 2022

Real Madrid have recently been claimed as potential suitors for Saliba, who has been starring for Marseille on loan this term, and this could well be a reaction to such reports, although that is pure assumption on my part.

I’ll be keeping an eye out for Trusty in the coming months to see what we can expect of the defender, although a work permit may be the first hurdle that needs to be dealt with for the American.

Patrick