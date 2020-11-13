Arsenal sign highly-rated youngster to a professional deal

Highly-rated Omari Hutchinson has signed his first professional deal with Arsenal as reported on the official club website.

The 17-year-old has been on the books of the club since he was 11 and he has been one of the few academy players that keeps getting better.

Omari plays as a winger or an attacker and he has been progressing well through the various age groups at the club up to now.

His fine form has seen him establish himself as a regular in the club’s Under 18 team this season where he has provided five assists in seven league games.

Arsenal added some young players to their Europa League B list and Hutchinson was one of the youngsters that Mikel Arteta considered good enough to play for the team in the competition this season.

Arsenal has remained a club that trusts youngsters and Hutchinson will be inspired by the evolution of the likes of Bukayo Saka.

Sake broke into the Arsenal first team as an 18-year-old and the Englishman has become a mainstay in the team.

His fine form has seen him even earn an England cap and Hutchinson will hope to be one of the next set of players that will make a breakthrough at Arsenal.