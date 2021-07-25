Arsenal sign highly regarded young striker from Fulham

Arsenal have bolstered their academy ranks with the signing of Fulham’s Mika Biereth, according to The Athletic.

The London-born center forward was the top scorer in Under 18s Premier League South with 21 goals and 13 assists in 21 games.

The report further suggested that the 18-year-old turned down a contract extension at Craven Cottage to favour a move to the Emirates Stadium instead.

He also helped Fulham’s Under 18 side to the Premier League National Final, where they came up short against a hugely talented squad of Manchester City.

It is safe to say that Arsenal are building something exciting for the future. They acquired the services of Nikolaj Moller on a cut-price deal last summer, while also acquiring highly thought of youth player in Amani Richards, 16, from rivals Chelsea.

The Gunners have also shown strong interest in another Chelsea academy player, Valentino Livramento, while also tracking the development of Everton’s Thierry Small.

Now, the club has a plethora of young strikers oozing genuine ability to break onto the men’s scene in a few years’ time.

Folarin Balogun is the latest name to be promoted to the first team and many youngsters will be expected to make a similar step.

With Moller out on loan to German third-tier side Viktoria Koln, Biereth can expect to be handed some minutes with Arsenal’s reserve squad. He already has few minutes of U23 football in his legs.

Looking back, the youngster broke into Fulham’s U18 picture at 14, making his debut for them just before his 15th birthday. There are very few youngsters who make their u18 debut at the age of 14.

It is a clear sign of his ability and Arsenal would be delighted that he will undergo further development at their base rather than on someone’s else.

Yash Bisht