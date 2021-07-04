Arsenal sign highly talented ex-Man City striker in revamp of Gunners Womens team

Parris is back in London!

Ex Manchester City star Nikita Parris has moved back to the Women’s Super League where it has been confirmed that she has joined top rivals Arsenal.

Nikita will be mainly known for her time at rival club Manchester City where she appeared 59 times and scored 33 goals from 2016 to 2019. But more recently she has been plying her trade in France where she joined up with Olympique Lyonnaise, appearing 30 times and scoring 19 goals over two years although she initially signed for three years in 2019.

She comes away just two years later with several titles, including the much sought-after Champions League trophy under her belt from her time at Lyon, an achievement in which she can surely help Arsenal reach as well, as she joins just as they qualified for the tournament this season and at the age of 27 surely there is much more to come from her.

A talented player not only for club but also for country Nikita helped England win their first-ever SheBelieves Cup in 2019 and is now currently with Team GB at the Olympics and will join up with the Arsenal ladies’ team for pre-season.

Speaking to arsenal.com upon joining Parris said: “I’m very happy to be here, Arsenal has an unbelievable history and I want to be a part of this. I want to achieve all domestic titles and compete in the Champions League here. I’m happy to be back in the WSL which has grown and improved so much since I left.”

Parris joins what will be a plethora of talent donning the Arsenal shirt for the women next season, alongside the likes of Vivianne Miedema, Caitlyn Foord and Beth Mead to name a few.

And if the women were beginning to show the old Arsenal last season, then surely us fans can be in for an exciting season with new players and a new manager at the helm. Heres hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman