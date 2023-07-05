Arsenal sign Lionesses striker Alessia Russo before Women’s World Cup 2023 by Michelle

It’s official! After months of speculation which followed Arsenal’s record bid for England international Alessia Russo, the club have now confirmed the signing of the 24 year old star striker!

January 2023: Man United say Russo “is not available at any price”

April 2023: “Could Arsenal make another record bid for Man United’s Alessia Russo this summer?”

June 3rd 2023: Arsenal back at the table in bid for England and Man United Women star Alessia Russo

June 16th 2023: Striker Alessia Russo officially leaving Man United and close to Arsenal move

4th July 2023: Alessia Russo signs for Arsenal!!!

Russo will be joining the full Lionesses squad as they head off to Australia & New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. On her return she will be in pre-season training with The Arsenal!

Welcome to the Gunners Lessi!!!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

