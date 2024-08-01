Arsenal sign top target Netherlands goalkeeper from Aston Villa Women

After much speculation, Arsenal Women have finally revealed that Daphne van Domselaar has joined the club from WSL opponents Aston Villa. After the Gunner women’s interest in Mary Earps waned, Van Domselaar emerged as a potential alternative to the England international.

There has been a lot of excitement among the Gooners for weeks following the 2023–24 season, as they eagerly awaited the arrival of Van Domselaar, after Sabrina D’Angelo left Arsenal. D’Angelo has now signed for Aston Villa. The wait is over: Arsenal officially signed the Dutch international after activating her £200k release clause.

There’s a lot to say about what the Van Domselaar deal means. It’s clear that she’ll really boost our goalkeeping skills and give Manuela Zinsberger some healthy competition as they both strive to be Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Other than the competition over who starts in goal, something else has come up that’s quite interesting. In 2019, Arsenal Women emerged victorious in the WSL, led by a Dutch goalie—Sari van Veenendaal’s superior goalkeeping helped the Gunners win the 2018-19 WSL league title. Talk about some serious goalkeeping skills! Could another Dutch goalie guide Arsenal to glory? Hopefully Van Domselaar’s exceptional goalkeeping will lead Arsenal to win the league next year in May.

As Arsenal’s Director of Women’s Football, Clare Wheatley, suggests, Van Domselaar is a pretty perfect fit for the club, saying: “She has a hunger to develop and succeed that closely aligns with our ethos at the club, and we’re confident she will be a great addition to our squad.” And that’s just what she’ll do at the Emirates Stadium.

What are your thoughts on Arsenal’s latest signing?

Michelle M

