Arsenal signed these two stars against the recommendation of their scouting teams

Lucas Perez and Shkodran Mustafi are two players who Arsenal fans cannot look at and think they are smart investments.

Well, they are not alone as a fresh report claims that the club’s scouting department warned them against signing both players.

However, the Gunners signed them anyway after following the statistical advice from sports performance analysts StatsDNA instead.

Francis Cagigao is one of Arsenal’s most prominent backroom staff members and the scout who is credited with discovering the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin.

He has been the person offering the club advice on signings for a long time and the club sought his advice when they wanted to sign players in the summer of 2016.

According to The Athletic, he told them in clear terms that Mustafi and Perez were not good enough to play for Arsenal but the club still went ahead with the deal.

Perez would score just one league goal for the Gunners before heading back to Spain while Mustafi has endured a torrid time in England.

The German is one of the most error-prone defenders in the Premier League and Arsenal fans still don’t know exactly what to expect from him whenever he steps to the field.