Arsenal signing Mat Ryan makes perfect sense

Ryan Loan Makes Sense by Dan Smith

A few weeks ago I challenged Stan Kroenke to prove his ambition in this transfer window.

How would a Billionaire react to his club making their worst start in the Premiership era? I predicted we would slash the wage bill, only look for loans and the American would save money.

In comparison 12 months ago Man United purchased Fernandes.

While so far, I am being proven correct, I’m not going to critique a short-term deal if it makes sense. Signing Matt Ryan till the end of the season makes sense.

Thanks to the success of Ederson and Alisson in being good with their feet, it’s created a trend of managers now all wanting their keeper to be good on the ball so they can build from the back. That’s why we were trying to teach Cech a new way of playing the role the year he retired.

It’s led to the position being over complicated, an obsession with if a goalie could or couldn’t pass a ball, instead of focusing on what they could do with their hands.

It’s believed that is why scouts had given Runarsson such a glowing report is his confidence in possession.

That’s redundant when you are punching free kicks into your own net and just standing still for crosses.

Of course Arteta won’t be giving up on the 25-year-old after one bad game but clearly feels he’s not yet ready to be back up to Leno.

Keepers don’t hit their prime till they are in their thirties so the Icelandic international has time on his side. A loan away will be part of his development (and fund Ryan’s salary).

With Ryan what you see is what you get. He’s a proven shot stopper which is his job.

Arsenal don’t need a number 2 who can pick a pass, they just require someone who can be trusted if called upon.

Ryan has played 11 out of Brighton’s 19 League Fixtures this campaign, so it’s not like we have brought in someone who isn’t aware of English Football. He only recently lost his place in the Seagull’s first team, so this move is a no brainer.

With the Europa League and FA Cup, even as back-up he has more chance of starting games with us than if he had stayed on the South Coast.

At 28 he will feel this is an opportunity to make this a permanent switch. Martinez got a run in the team last season and he changed the whole perception of himself. If Leno found himself on the side-lines, who’s to say Ryan can’t do the same?

He’s a free agent in July.

When he makes his debut (it could be tomorrow) he will become only the 2nd Australian to become a Gunner, the first since John Kosmina in 1978 who played once for us. No one from Australia has ever featured for us in the Premiership.

Do you trust Ryan to be our number 2?

Dan