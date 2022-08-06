Arsenal signing Moussa Diaby would be the icing on the cake

There has been much talk about Arsenal’s interest in a ‘mystery winger’, and with still three weeks to go in the transfer window it could be anybody. But I definitely would be very excited if it proves to be the Bayern Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby, as suggested by Football.Insider this morning.

They are reporting that Arsenal have told Leverkusen of their interest and that Stan Kroenke has given his permission to go ahead with the deal if possible. They wrote: Arsenal are working on a sensational late-window deal for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Moussa Diaby, sources have told Football Insider.

The London giants’ owner Stan Kroenke has given the green light to the club pursuing Diaby ahead of the 31 August cut-off.

Arsenal have registered their interest in the France international, 23, as they look to seal a deal they believe will “complete” their attack.

It is believed Leverkusen value Diaby at the £60million mark.

There is no doubt that Arsenal will likely need a third striker if we are to compete on all fronts this season as an injury to Nketiah or Gabriel Jesus could leave us very short in the goalscoring department, and the fact that Diaby can play on the wing or as Number Nine would be perfect for us. It is also extremely promising that he managed 17 goals and 14 assists in the Bundesliga last season from 42 appearances and could even make Jesus a backup if he keeps up those numbers.

I thought it certain that Arteta would be looking for a new frontman when he allowed Folarin Balogun to go out on loan, so I am really hopeful that this “exclusive” is true…

