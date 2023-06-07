Arsenal signing PSV’s Xavi Simons is better value than going for Maddison

A few weeks ago, we asked why Arteta wasn’t in a rush to sign Leicester’s James Maddison. Well, even if there was a slim chance Arteta would consider swooping for Maddison, the ambitious fee Leicester want to raise from his sale no doubt puts them off.

The Foxes want £40 million+ to part ways with the 26-year-old. I believe the Gunners won’t be foolish to pay £40 million for a Championship player in the last year of his current deal, which may need time to adapt to playing in a top competition like the Champions League. If Leicester wanted a fee of between £25 and £30 million, I’m sure many Gooners would push for a Maddison swoop.

Back in 2021, Arsenal had a call to make pay £60 million for Maddison or £30 million for Odegaard; they snubbed Maddison. How right they were; Odegaard now their skipper has been revolutionary.

Leicester’s relegation may have given them the perfect opportunity to finally bring the Leicester No. 10 to the Emirates, but for £40 million, that’s not happening; I’d be shocked if it does.

Speaking of shocked, I won’t be shocked to see Arteta pull off a £40 million swoop for Xavi Simons; the PSV man is not just younger; he is versatile and a better attack-minded midfielder option to bring to the Emirates next season than Maddison.

With a headline swoop for Declan Rice and following it with Simons PSV swoop, tell me why Arsenal’s midfield wouldn’t raise a few levels next term.

Daniel O

