Arsenal signing PSV’s Xavi Simons is better value than going for Maddison

A few weeks ago, we asked why Arteta wasn’t in a rush to sign Leicester’s James Maddison. Well, even if there was a slim chance Arteta would consider swooping for Maddison, the ambitious fee Leicester want to raise from his sale no doubt puts them off.
The Foxes want £40 million+ to part ways with the 26-year-old. I believe the Gunners won’t be foolish to pay £40 million for a Championship player in the last year of his current deal, which may need time to adapt to playing in a top competition like the Champions League. If Leicester wanted a fee of between £25 and £30 million, I’m sure many Gooners would push for a Maddison swoop.
Back in 2021, Arsenal had a call to make pay £60 million for Maddison or £30 million for Odegaard; they snubbed Maddison. How right they were; Odegaard now their skipper has been revolutionary.
Leicester’s relegation may have given them the perfect opportunity to finally bring the Leicester No. 10 to the Emirates, but for £40 million, that’s not happening; I’d be shocked if it does.
Speaking of shocked, I won’t be shocked to see Arteta pull off a £40 million swoop for Xavi Simons; the PSV man is not just younger; he is versatile and a better attack-minded midfielder option to bring to the Emirates next season than Maddison.
With a headline swoop for Declan Rice and following it with Simons PSV swoop, tell me why Arsenal’s midfield wouldn’t raise a few levels next term.
Daniel O
Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
The fee is not a problem with Maddison but paying the sort of wages he could command would be if he is not an automatic starter like Ødegaard or Saka.
Don’t worry if we don’t get Maddison, Caicedo o Rice. There are better defensive midfielders out there that are rated much higher for around the same price according to whoscored.com DMC position ratings. They are ://Aurelien Tchouameni//Frankie de Jong//Jude Bellingham//Alex Mac Allister//Joao Palhinha// they are all better Defensive Midfield Players that often win MoM awards and are more consistent than Rice and Caicedo who are only worth £67 million each according to certain website valuations. Other websites on News Now are trying to value them at a ridiculous £100 million in the hope that this would go noticed by their Agent and there selling team to brainwash them in bumping up the asking price to use up Arsenals transfer money. They are anti Arsenal websites pretending to support Arsenal. If Justarsenal print my view, then it shows justarsenal are genuine Arsenal supporters unlike some of the others on Newnow bumping up the price of Arsenal targets. This is just my opinion not this websites.
Disappointed that you have only printed one opinion!