Arsenal signs 19-year-old Norwegian winger after a successful trial

Arsenal has completed their first signing of the summer after the Gunners reportedly secured the free signing of 19-year-old Norwegian, George Lewis.

The winger has been on trial at Arsenal from his Norwegian club, Fram Larvik and he impressed the club’s youth coaches greatly and they have now made him an offer.

This report is coming from Norwegian News outlet VG which claims that Fram Larvik’s Sports director, Jostein Jensen has confirmed the information.

He is quoted as saying: “Yes, we can confirm that. I have been told that he has signed for Arsenal”

He would become Mikel Arteta’s first signing but he won’t be heading straight into the Gunners’ first team, rather he will be joining their under-23s and will have to work his way into the senior team.

Arsenal has shown the willingness to give chances to youngsters who have proven that they deserve it in recent seasons, and it is a culture that Arteta has continued to cultivate.

The Spaniard has given chances to the likes of Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson since he became the club’s manager and Lewis will no doubt hope that he can play his way into the Spaniard’s thinking as soon as possible.