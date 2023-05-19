Arsenal signs a dog to help with the team’s stress level

Mikel Arteta has unveiled a new signing at Arsenal as the Gunners look to manage the stress level from a tough season.

The Londoners have been involved in a tough title race alongside Manchester City and the Citizens have almost beaten them to it.

Mikel Arteta’s men are looking to end the term on a high regardless and The Daily Mail reveals the manager has signed a chocolate Labrador to help his team with stress levels.

The dog can be seen around their training ground and has been named “Win” to help the Gunners stay sharp and focused on winning all the time.

This signing is an impressive initiative by Arteta and it will pay off. Dogs are very helpful for stress relief, and our players need it now more than ever as they seek to stay fresh and return to challenge for the title again next season.

Our boys did very well this season and everyone can see that City is better equipped than we are and we will struggle to match them.

We just need to focus on winning our remaining games of the term so that our boys can go on holiday and take their minds off this tough season for some weeks.

