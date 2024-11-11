Arsenal simply can’t afford to drop any more points after the international break

Are Arsenal out of the Premier League title race? That’s a question most Gooners are pondering.

The Gunners remain winless in four league games. With their last 4 league results being, Bournemouth 2-0 Arsenal, Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool, Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal, Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal.

These results aren’t promising for Arsenal’s title hopes. After 11 games, Arsenal has already dropped 14 points, which is quite disappointing.

They’re now nine points behind Liverpool, who lead the league title, and four points behind Manchester City.

Manchester City has a better chance than Arsenal of catching up to the Reds if they can improve their performance after experiencing a dip in form in recent weeks. Either way, Arsenal must now make a significant comeback to salvage their season.

That said, Arsenal’s title chances are still up for debate. Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney voiced his opinion about the situation the Gunners are in, admitting that Arsenal is in a challenging situation where every game holds significant importance. He believes that Arsenal cannot afford another loss, as it would force them to have to pick wins over Manchester City and Liverpool in the second leg for a chance at league glory.

“I would say they are in a situation where every game is massively important,” Deeney said on Match of the Day 2.

“If they lose one more time, I think they are out of it [the title race] because otherwise they are going to have to beat Liverpool away and [Manchester] City as well.”

After the international break, Arsenal needs to be a changed team. They need to embrace winning as if it is their religion. They need to replicate the run they pulled off after the last winter break. Winning the league was never easy, but our Gunners made it harder.

A massive boost for their resurgence run could be that their creative spark, Martin Odegaard, has returned from injury and that the league fixtures ahead of them are fair compared to these last 11.

